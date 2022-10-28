Emmerdale spoilers: ‘Bad Kim’ is back as she turns kidnapper

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bad Kim is back as she kidnaps Clemmie’s dad, Alex, in order to protect her family.

Alex is demanding money and threatens Dawn.

But, Kim and Will team up to get Alex out of the picture.

How does Kim kidnap Alex in Emmerdale spoilers?

Alex is back causing trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Alex threatens Dawn

Next week, Billy and Dawn are devastated when the money from Harriet’s will isn’t enough for them to keep the house.

Trying to think of how to buy the house and keep the family home, Dawn and Billy’s plans are ruined when Alex turns up and demands that they give him any money that Harriet left them.

If not, he wants Clemmie back.

Dawn worries that Clemmie might be taken off her if she doesn’t cooperate with Alex.

However, as Dawn tells Kim and Will about the threats, they promise that Clemmie won’t be going anywhere if they can help it.

But how can they promise that for sure?

Emmerdale villainess Kim deals with Alex (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim kidnaps Alex

Will is furious when he finds out about Alex’s threats and grabs him, warning him to stay away from his family.

Alex shrugs off Will’s warning but gets what’s coming for him once Kim gets involved.

Kim tells Alex to meet her at her car, pretending that she’ll give him the money he wants.

However, she soon shoves him in the car boot and kidnaps him.

She ties him up in the stables and tries to talk him round.

But, as Alex fails to give in, what will Kim do next?

Kim and Will step things up a notch (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will beats up Alex

With Alex not showing any signs of weakness, his kidnappers leave him tied up until he comes round to their way of thinking.

Later on, Will goes to tell Billy what they’ve done but Kim manages to swerve him off topic.

She vows to protect her family and keep them out of trouble.

Back at the stables, Will’s had enough of Alex and beats him up.

But, despite Will punching him, Alex still doesn’t strike a deal with them.

Instead, he’s left alone in the stables overnight.

But will he have a change of heart in the morning?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

