Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob lies to the police to protect Leyla as she’s cast out from the family

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Jacob is conflicted when he is questioned by the police about the stabbing.

However, he eventually decides to lie to the officers to protect Leyla.

But did he make the right choice?

Meanwhile, Pollard offers to buy David’s shop, despite the fact that it means Pollards retirement plans are put on hold.

David convinces Jacob to lie to the police about the stabbing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob lies to the police

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Jacob is in hospital.

However, he’s left worried when David urges him to lie to the police about the stabbing to protect Leyla.

Jacob‘s conflicted about whether he should lie to the police but he decides to ao along with it when the officers question him.

But will the police find out about his lie?

The next day, Leyla probes David for an update on what Jacob has told the police about the stabbing.

David won’t say and it looks like all bets for David and Leyla getting back together are off as he restates his demand for Leyla to stay away from their son.

Will Leyla agree?

Brenda and Pollard are retiring from the B&B (Credit: ITV)

David gets an offer he can’t refuse from Pollard

Meanwhile, there’s better news for David when he finally receives an offer to buy the shop.

Viewers will know that David’s efforts to rescue his ailing shop haven’t gone well.

Pollard was horrified when he found out that David was gambling instead of looking after the shop.

David then pinned all of his hopes on the festive offerings of the shop over Christmas, but as the bills piled up he found himself unable to find a way out of the financial mess he’s in.

However, next week David is stunned when he discovers that Pollard has offered to buy his shop.

Pollard has recently announced that him and Brenda are retiring from their roles at the B&B.

This allowed unlikely duo, Bernice and Bob to take over and start their exciting plans to rejuvenate the B&B.

Despite feeling guilty about Pollard’s retirement plans now being put on hold, David’s massively relieved that he’ll be able to keep his home and business.

So does this mean that David’s store is finally saved?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

