In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the Dingles experience fresh heartbreak as another beloved family member dies.

After losing Faith and Liv, the Dingles lose yet another part of their family.

Who dies in Emmerdale spoilers?

The Dingles are grieving for Faith and Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingles are grieving

The Dingles are going through a tough time at the moment.

In October, Faith sadly passed away after deciding to end her own life before the cancer took her.

Soon after Faith died, Liv lost her life after being crushed by a caravan in a storm.

Adding to the upset, Samson went missing and Sam was impaled by the spike of a tractor.

Luckily, the father and son managed to survive.

At the moment, alongside their grief, the Dingles are struggling to deal with the fact that Cain is in prison.

Only some of them know that Kyle was the true murderer of Al.

Oh, and Chas’ affair is slowly creeping its way out into the open.

It’s not a great time to be a Dingle, is it?

The last Dingle pig dies (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Another Dingle passes away

Next week, Sam and Lydia get the awful news that the last Dingle pig needs to be put down.

The Dingles have always loved their pigs and have treated them as part of the family.

Back in 2019, one particular pig, Spamela Hamderson, was seen enjoying lots of cuddles from Belle on the sofa, whilst wearing a onesie.

Also, to pay tribute to Lisa, the Dingles held a pig race to pay their respects after she died.

The pigs have always been a massive part of Dingle life.

However, next week, Sam and Lydia are left devastated when Rhona tells them that their last pig needs to be put down.

How will the Dingles get through this added grief on top over everything else?

Can they support each other through these tough times?

