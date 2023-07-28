Our Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Gabby Thomas is to fall for Billy Fletcher. The pair grow closer following a violent interaction with Nicky… whereupon Gabby decides to make her move. But how will he react?

Gabby is still reeling after having her heart broken by scheming Nicky. Their engagement fell apart when he revealed that their relationship was but a pawn in dad Caleb’s Home Farm scam… and that he was actually gay and had no romantic interest in Gabby.

Billy finds himself caught in the middle when, furious at seeing Nicky and Suni kissing in public, Gabby makes a big mistake. But what will Billy do when she gets the wrong idea and moves in for a kiss?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

In the wrong place at the wrong time, Billy cops a punch from angry Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Gabby is distraught as Nicky and Suni grow closer

As the story continues, Nicky and Suni are continuing to grow closer following their hook-up.

But when Gabby catches the pair kissing, Nicky and Suni are left feeling wretched. How will Gabby react to her ex moving on so swiftly and definitively?

Billy and Gabby grow closer as she tries to make amends for her punch (Credit: ITV)

Gabby makes her move on Billy

The truth comes later, when, after getting drunk, she throws a punch at Nicky. Missing him entirely, she thumps Billy by accident.

Billy leads Gabby away, leaving Nicky feeling bad. As caring Billy tries to console Gabby, she gets the wrong idea and leans in for kiss.

Billy agrees to keep quiet, but has Gabby found her man? (Credit: ITV)

Billy keeps quiet about his near kiss

Rejected, she tries to cover her awkwardness around Billy at Home Farm. At The Hide, Billy tells her that he won’t tell Dawn about their near-kiss… but her gaze continues to linger.

What will Gabby do next?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

