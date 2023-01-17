Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal David spirals out of control as he kidnaps Amba.

He then takes Leyla hostage too – what will happen when Priya calls the police?

Elsewhere, Cathy’s secret is revealed.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Fire terror for Priya

Take A Vow holds a promo event, with important clients attending.

But disaster strikes when a candle lights a veil on fire.

Priya is helpless with fear, reliving her terrible accident.

Leyla saves the day, but doesn’t realise how traumatic this is for Priya.

Jai and Manpreet hunt for Priya.

They find her and try to comfort her as she goes over what happened in the maze last year.

2. Priya plans to leave

Both Leyla and Priya are offered the same job in London.

Priya accepts the job first and Leyla is stunned, accusing Priya of sabotaging her.

Priya insists she had no idea Leyla had been offered the job too.

Can they reconcile?

3. David kidnaps Amba – and Leyla

David’s furious about Priya’s plans to take Amba to London and takes control.

He’s soon driving Amba away…

Leyla hears about David’s disappearance and wants to help.

She tracks David down to a remote cottage, but he locks her in the bathroom before she can call the police…

4. Desperate Priya reports David

Priya’s world falls apart as she realises David has kidnapped Amba.

Despite Jacob and Eric begging her not to, she makes a call to the police…

5. Cathy’s secret revealed

Cathy makes hurtful comments to Bernice about the menopause.

Bob is at the end of his tether and confronts his daughter.

When Heath butts in, Cathy loses it.

She smashes his guitar and then rushes off confused and embarrassed.

The next day, Cathy runs out of her exam.

Bernice later catches her washing her skirt in the sink and Cathy opens up about her shame over her heavy periods.

6. Caleb takes on Cain

As Cain continues to want Caleb out of the village, Caleb remains.

Caleb insists the intimidation tactics won’t work and he is going nowhere.

7. Mary’s date disappoints

Mary has her first date with Joy, but is disappointed when she doesn’t match her expectations.

Mary powers through, but is she beginning to regret venturing into the world of online dating?

8. Gabby’s spirits lifted

After he rejected her, Gabby is thrilled to hear Nicky is attracted to her.

However, she’s left frustrated when he won’t cross the line.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!