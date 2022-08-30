Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Nicola’s devastation after learning that Naomi might not be punished for the attack.

Will she convince Naomi to confess?

Elsewhere in the Dales, Faith’s making the most of every moment she has left.

And, Liv accidentally takes a sip of alcohol.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Sandra pushes Vinny and Gabby together

With Sandra’s encouragement, Gabby asks Vinny about his marriage problems.

She soon finds out that Vinny has never had sex and wants to know more.

Liv and Sandra walk in on the two chatting but Sandra’s plan fails.

Liv starts accusing her of initiating the discussion between the pair.

2. Sandra makes Liv drink

Sandra’s plan is falling through so she chats to Terry about changing tactics.

At The Woolpack, she switches Liv’s drink and makes her take a sip of alcohol.

Sandra blames Bob for messing up the order, leaving him embarrassed.

Distressed, Liv starts worrying that she might start drinking again.

Vinny finds out and is furious that Liv didn’t tell him what had happened.

Mandy also starts to worry after hearing the news.

Later, Sandra tries to tempt Liv into turning to drink and suggests that they go on a spontaneous holiday abroad to rid her of the stress.

Will Liv be tempted by the alcohol?

3. Faith steals from the vets

Faith wants to have a last bit of fun and steals a chameleon from the vets.

Trying to make memories, she surprises Kyle and Sarah with it, leaving them shocked.

But, their new pet soon escapes.

Al spots the chameleon at The Woolpack bar and he’s safely returned to his cage.

Cain and Chas don’t think that their mum should look after the grandkids alone anymore, which leaves her devastated.

She doesn’t feel in control of her life anymore.

4. Faith confuses Cain for Shadrach

Faith has decided that she doesn’t want to be resuscitated when the time comes.

With that, Cain speaks to Ethan about having lasting power of attorney.

As he visits his mum to discuss her dying wishes, Faith’s left distressed.

She thinks that Cain is Shadrach and tries to usher him away with a frying pan.

Is Faith’s time almost up?

5. Nicola wants to see Naomi punished in Emmerdale spoilers

The police don’t have enough evidence against Naomi to take further action.

Nicola sees red and goes out to bring Naomi down.

She begs Charles to get Naomi to tell the truth and puts his and Manpreet’s reputable career on the line.

Nicola can’t believe that Charles is defending his daughter’s actions.

Will he do the right thing?

6. Nate and Naomi end things

Nate demands that Naomi tells the truth but she begs him to not let the attack stand in the way of their relationship.

Being unable to see past it, Nate finishes with Naomi but starts to regret his decision.

Will he be able to convince Naomi to be honest about the attack?

7. Al and Chas’ affair takes an unexpected turn

Al and Chas continue their fling but things start getting serious when Al’s confesses his love.

Chas makes a run for it but is taken aback as Al confirms his feelings later on.

Can Chas get out whilst she can?

8. Mack makes a confession

Mack gets a text telling him that he doesn’t have to worry about his secret one night stand getting out.

Feeling guilty, Mack confides in Nate and tells him that he cheated on Charity with another villager.

Who is this mystery woman?

9. Clemmie’s worried

Millie’s returning back into Kim’s life but Clemmie is left unsure.

Is there too much change happening for Clemmie?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

