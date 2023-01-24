Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 30-Feb 3

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Charity gets a mystery phone call that sends her spiralling.

But what has she discovered?

Meanwhile, Will makes a huge mistake, and Arthur gets bad news.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity gets bombshell news

Charity gets a mystery phone call.

She is left in total shock when the caller gives her some huge news.

As Charity struggles to process it, Mack is convinced she knows his baby secret.

Charity, however, doesn’t tell him, she just grabs some vodka and heads out to clear her head.

Spiralling, Charity steals Caleb’s car key and invites Cain for a drive in his car.

Cain is irritated but forced to follow. Will he realise what’s going on?

2. Will attacks Sam

Will’s watch is missing and he assumes Sam stole it so confronts him.

Things get heated as Sam denies it and Will grabs him.

Caleb steps in and comes to Sam’s defence, therefore angering Will.

Will is further thrown when he later hears from Nicky that Thomas was playing with his watch.

3. Will under pressure

Kim is frustrated after finding out about the mix-up.

She reinstates Lydia and Sam, but Lydia isn’t so quick to forgive.

And Will is shocked by her decision, feeling she should support him.

Is their marriage in trouble?

4. Chas destroys Paddy again

Chas breaks Paddy once more when she confirms she loved Al more than she’s ever loved him.

Is their marriage over for good?

5. Joy and heartbreak for Arthur

Marshall stands up to Arthur’s bully in front of everyone.

There’s a moment between the boys.

Arthur realises Marshall is on his side.

Later, Marshall’s cool-boy attitude dies away and the pair almost kiss.

But there’s upset for Arthur when he tells Laurel his LGBTQ+ assembly has been cancelled.

They soon discover it’s because one parent complained.

Arthur lashes out at Jai after an insensitive comment believing he’s the one who complained.

Can Laurel support her son?

6. Moira warns Caleb

Moira tells Caleb she doesn’t think Cain and Chas will ever play happy families again, despite his efforts.

7. Nicola betrays Bernice

Bob and Bernice are desperate to get Nicola to buy his shares in the cafe – but instead she puts her own offer on the B&B.

Bernice is devastated by her sister’s betrayal.

Pollard later agrees Bernice and Bob can try to beat Nicola’s offer, but can they raise the funds?

Who will get the B&B?

8. Ethan goes against his boss

Marcus is supportive when Ethan says he’s been called into a meeting about the investigation against Greg.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

