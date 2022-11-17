Emmerdale's David looking serious, and in a bubble, Vic looking serious
Emmerdale spoilers: David’s guilty secret gets Victoria in trouble with the police

David will do anything to save his business

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, David claims points on Victoria’s driving licence behind her back, getting her into trouble.

And then when Vic races to see Harry in hospital, the police pull her over on her way.

Will David ‘fess up in Emmerdale spoilers?

David betrays Vic (Credit: ITV)

David puts the blame on Vic

This week, David asks Vic to claim points on her licence for him.

He is desperate to save his business by starting up a delivery service.

However, he gets a speeding ticket which could see him lose his driving licence.

All hopes of his delivery service start crashing down.

Thinking of an idea, David asks Vic for a huge favour.

He asks her to claim points on her license so that he can keep driving.

Vic is left disgusted over David’s audacity and refuses.

Next week, however, David receives a letter in the post issuing a Police Fixed Penalty notice to Vic.

He had gone behind Vic’s back.

But, will this get her into trouble?

David looks connivingly at Victoria on Emmerdale
Vic gets in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vic gets in trouble with the police

Later in the week, Harry injures himself whilst David is looking after him.

David left him unsupervised at the shop. Harry’s taken to hospital where he’s left feeling lethargic.

Vic finds out and gets in her car, rushing to get to her son.

She drives through some temporary traffic lights, getting pulled over by the police.

They issue Victoria with a fine and points on her licence.

She agrees and carries on her journey to the hospital, becoming angry at David for not keeping an eye on her son.

However, she doesn’t realise how big of a deal her run in with the police was.

Alongside the points David claimed, she has six points on her licence.

Will Vic find out what David has done?

Will it jeopardise Vic and David’s relationship?

Emmerdale - David Proposes To Victoria (25th May 2022)

