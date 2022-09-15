Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes shocking Noah confession to Amelia

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Amelia’s shock after Dan confesses that he was the one who told Noah to break up with her.

Dan and Harriet decide to start a relationship together, but he’s left feeling guilty after splitting Amelia and Noah up.

As Dan confesses the truth, how will Amelia react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Harriet decides to give things a go with Dan (Credit: ITV)

Harriet gives Dan a chance

Viewers will remember that when Dan tried to kiss Harriet, Harriet made a quick exit out of the door.

However, next week, Harriet starts getting her flirt on, leaving Dan confused.

It seems that Harriet’s warmed to the idea of there being potential between her and Dan.

But she soon starts doubting herself after the pair share a kiss that doesn’t meet her expectations.

Later, Harriet talks things through with Faith who prompts her to take some risks.

With this, Harriet goes home and tells Dan that she’s willing to start a relationship with him.

Dan’s left shocked, but will things work out for the couple?

Amelia learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Dan makes a confession

Learning of Dan and Harriet’s relationship, Amelia tries to congratulate the new couple.

However, this prompts her to start thinking about her own relationship with Noah, being devastated that he broke up with her.

Dan’s left feeling guilty that Amelia is upset because of him.

He then confesses that he was the one who told Noah to break up with her.

Amelia is furious at Dan’s betrayal, with Dan left to process his mistake.

Will Amelia forgive him?

Noah and Amelia kiss and make up (Credit: ITV)

Amelia and Noah reunite

Amelia can’t look Dan in the eye, deciding to pack up her things and move out.

Reuniting with Noah, he promises to be there for Amelia and the baby.

The couple then share a kiss together, rekindling their relationship.

When Dan sees Amelia and Noah back together, he’s not happy and rages.

However, his actions just push Amelia further away.

Has he lost Amelia for good?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Has Dan lost Amelia for good? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!