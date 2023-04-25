In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cathy decides to leave the village as she realises this is the best thing for her.

As Bob accepts that he needs to let Cathy go, Cathy’s loved ones gather round to say goodbye to her before she departs.

But, with Cathy deciding to leave Bob and Heath, will she ever return to Emmerdale again?

Cathy can’t stay in the village any longer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy is having a difficult time

At the moment, Cathy is really struggling with coming to terms with her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder diagnosis.

With her diagnosis getting in the way of her school work, Cathy’s headteacher suggests that she defer a year. She can’t have any access arrangements unless she’s given a formal diagnosis.

Cathy’s devastated by this news and steals two bottles of vodka from the B&B. She and Marshall try to drink away their problems at the Cricket Pavilion.

Worried as to where Cathy and Marshall are, their loved ones start looking for them. However, they’re shocked to find them both drunk, with Cathy vomiting.

Feeling embarrassed, Cathy struggles to cope with her actions and hits Bob with her keys by accident. Bob attempts to make peace with Cathy, giving her a hug.

However, he’s unaware that Cathy is planning on leaving the village as she later grabs her bag and heads off into the night.

Cathy leaves (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy leaves the village

Next week, Bob accepts that he has to let Cathy go and decides to let her leave the village. Cathy tells him that he’s being a good father by not standing in her way.

With this, Bob prepares to drive Cathy out of the village as her loved ones gather around to wave her goodbye.

As Bob accompanies Cathy out of the village, Cathy leaves her life in Emmerdale behind. But, has Cathy left the village for good?

