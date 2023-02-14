Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed a shock in store for Bernice Blackstock when she discovers her new lover dead after a one-night stand.

This comes as Bob and Bernice unveil the all-new B&B during its grand opening party.

How will Bernice react when she learns that her lover is dead?

And what does this mean for the grand re-opening of the B&B?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

It’s the re-opening week of Bernice and Bob’s all-new B&B (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice hooks up with Tim the harpist

It’s the week of the B&B’s re-opening with Bob and Bernice as its new owners.

Bob is already feeling stressed at daughter Cathy’s continued explosive outbursts.

He is further deflated when Bernice books a harpist for the opening night of the B&B.

Bob suspects that Bernice clearly fancies harpist Tim.

On the day of the B&B’s re-opening, Bernice wakes up in a state of bliss, in one of the bedrooms.

She has just spent a night of passion with Tim the harpist.

Suddenly she realises that she has seriously overslept.

Bernice panics.

An unkempt and stressed Bernice tries to cover for her absence with exasperated Bob.

But further chaos is in store for the B&B’s new owners when Bob makes a shock discovery.

Bob and Bernice are shocked to discover Tim the harpist dead (Credit: ITV)

Bob delivers Bernice a shock revelation

Later that afternoon, Bob and Bernice anxiously await the arrival of their first customers.

However, Tim the harpist is a no-show.

Defensive Bernice covers for Tim’s non-appearance.

As the guests arrive for the re-opening, Bernice loves being the perfect hostess.

However, she is floored by a shock revelation from Bob.

To her horror, Bob tells her that he’s found Tim the harpist dead in one of the B&B bedrooms.

Can Bernice and the B&B recover from this horror?

