Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice gets shock diagnosis

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice fears that she might have dementia and goes to visit the GP.

However, when she goes to her appointment, she gets a shock diagnosis.

What’s up with Bernice?

Emmerdale: Bernice fears she might have dementia

Bernice is feeling irritated and starts to get annoyed at work.

Things don’t get better when Bear makes a joke that accidentally offends her.

As pay back, Bernice tries to squirt water at Bear with a hose, in the salon.

However, she ends up soaking Mandy‘s client instead.

She’s left humiliated and rushes out of the salon.

Bob notices that something’s not right and Bernice confides in him,

He tells her to book an appointment with her GP, making her cry as everything becomes too much.

Gabby suggests that Bernice might have dementia, which makes her fear the worst.

But, does Bernice really have dementia or is something else to blame?

Bernice is going through the menopause

Deciding to go to the GP surgery, Bernice worries that she might get diagnosed with dementia.

Laurel suggested that she might have the menopause, but Bernice doesn’t want to know.

Viewers will know that Bernice has been displaying some symptoms of the menopause recently, taking a handheld fan with her to Naomi’s court hearing.

Liam examines Bernice and reassures her that she doesn’t have dementia.

However, he tells her that she’s probably going through the menopause.

Bernice is furious and storms out of the surgery, unable to process her diagnosis.

But, will she face up to reality?

Will Bernice start to get the help she needs to get through this stage of her life?

