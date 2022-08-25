Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia flees village after Samson is revealed to be the father of her child?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Amelia plans to run away after it was revealed Samson Dingle is the father of her child.

She wants Noah to come with her, but will he go through with it?

Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The father of Amelia’s baby revealed

Last month Amelia discovered she was pregnant, leaving viewers shocked.

The father of the baby has remained a secret until now.

When Charity found out about Amelia’s pregnancy she believed her son Noah could be the dad, as Amelia had been visiting him in prison.

However when Noah was released, Amelia was forced to admit that he wasn’t the father.

Noah has stood by Amelia and this week the two seem to have got closer with him even going to the baby scan with her.

But in tonight’s episode (Thursday, August 25) the father of Amelia’s baby was finally revealed.

Amelia prepared to go to prom. Before leaving for prom, Noah went to see his cousin Samson.

Samson is the father (Credit: ITV)

As Samson began insulting Amelia, Noah became annoyed.

Eventually Samson admitted that he and Amelia had slept together.

Furious, Noah revealed that Amelia is pregnant leaving Samson shocked.

In the street, an argument soon broke out between Samson, Noah and Amelia.

Lydia and Sam overheard the shouting and went to see what was going on.

Eventually Dan came along and warned Noah to keep from Amelia, having heard from Harriet that they were getting close.

Amelia soon admitted she was pregnant. Although Dan went to attack Noah thinking he was the father, it was revealed that Samson was the dad.

But what’s next for Amelia?

Amelia wants to run away (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Amelia runs away?

Amelia is thrilled when Noah supports her and tells her he wants to be there.

She’s even happier when they make their relationship official.

Worried Dan will never accept Noah, she asks him to run away with her to London.

Amelia is devastated when Noah tells her he won’t be going to London with her, but she’s determined to go through with it.

Can Noah convince her to stay?

Has Amelia left? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charles tells Dan that he overheard Amelia’s plan to run away.

Dan is worried that she’s already gone through with her plan when he sees a bus pull away from the village…

Has Amelia gone?

