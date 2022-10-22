Emmerdale: Secret Robron reunion as Ryan Hawley reunites with co-stars

Emmerdale fans are stunned after noticing a secret Robron reunion this week.

The duo – comprised of characters Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle – haven’t been seen together on screen since 2019.

Actor Ryan Hawley quit the ITV soap to try new things, and last year he was followed by Aaron star Danny Miller.

The pair have not been seen together since, but that all changed this week.

Ryan rejoined his former Emmerdale co-stars for Isobel Steele and Sally Dexter’s leaving dos.

And eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted him with his former on-screen husband in a series of Instagram snaps.

Actress Isobel Steele shared snaps from her leaving bash on Twitter.

“My leaving meal. It was such a perfect night,” she said alongside three pictures.

Emmerdale reunion for Robron

Included was one with her on-screen brother Danny and former co-star Ryan.

And fans went wild for the picture.

“THAT PIC,” gushed one. “Pretending Liv, Aaron and Robert got a happy ending together. You’ll be missed. Liv was so loved!!”

A seconds said: “Great to see roblivion reunited!”

A third said: “Nice to see Ryan back with everyone.”

However Robert was famously written out of the village after being found guilty of murdering Lee Posner.

He was sentenced to a minimum term of 14 years in prison.

Later evidence emerged that he may not have been completely responsible for Lee’s death, with his brother Luke also attacking him earlier that day.

However in a shock twist, bosses wrote it so that Robert rejected the evidence and consigned himself to a lengthy prison sentence.

Aaron and Robert are one of Emmerdale’s most famous couples (Credit: ITV)

Is Ryan Hawley returning?

Meanwhile actor Danny recently opened up about his hopes of a reunion for his recent stint on the soap.

However, he told Entertainment Daily! and other media: “”[Executive producer] Jane Hudson and the team mentioned there was going to be a lot action packed stuff for the 50th.

“Which there is, but I was on holiday at the time and I kind of imagined there’d be some crazy action thing.

“That it would be some action-packed thing where maybe Aaron could turn up and kidnap Robert out of prison.

“It was just stupid talk.

“I was actually telling Ryan [Hawley] about it! But no, it would’ve been really nice to have him back but it’s near impossible.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

