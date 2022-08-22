Emmerdale fave Reece Dinsdale supported by fans over body dysmorphia and trolling

Ex Emmerdale actor and Emmerdale director Reece Dinsdale has opened up about being body shamed.

Reece played the part of Paul Ashdale in the soap, joining the Dales in 2020.

Mercilessly abusing his son, Vinny, Paul was killed off in a barn fire after Jimmy’s van crashed, with Reece making his exit in 2021.

Paul died in a barn fire (Credit: ITV)

He has since directed the soap – and is still a popular face on Twitter with fans. But sometimes this exposes him to the dark side of social media.

Earlier today, Reece called out those who have chosen to body shame him over his weight.

Reece exclaimed his frustration: “I’m 63. My weight fluctuates greatly nowadays. Sometimes I’m up, sometimes I’m not. I do my very best to hold on to some self-worth over that.”

He then added: “People trying to body shame me, when I have had a lifetime struggling with body dysmorphia… go [bleep] yourselves!”

The tweet took a stance against the trolls who were trying to bring the star down while also being a platform for Reece to open up about his personal struggles.

Reece has struggled with body dysmorphia – a mental illness where someone obsesses over supposed flaws with their appearance.

He said that being on the television makes him “an easy target” for online hate.

Reece struggles to watch himself on TV (Credit: ITV)

Reece’s struggle with body dysmorphia

After his Emmerdale exit as Paul, Reece spoke about how his body dysmorphia had affected him in an interview with The Mirror.

He explained: “I would always look at myself as twice the size I am. It has been the bane of my life. But I work with that.”

On the topic of watching his scenes in Emmerdale, Reece added: “The first time I watch I hate myself, then I’ll watch it a second time – then the third time I watch I look at the piece and forget about myself.”

Reece has found it important to speak about his mental health struggles as a way of helping other men to open up about their own battles.

He exclaimed: “It’s only fair if I share, as it might help others.”

And it’s much appreciated by many, so thank you Reece.

One supporter summed it up on Twitter, saying: “Don’t value or give room to those who indulge in being cruel & negative. keep those who you trust & show support to you close & block all others.”

And co-star Liam Fox said: “You’re a stunner mate! We all love ya!”

