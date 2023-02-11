Emmerdale fans baffled by iconic character’s three-year absence without explanation

Emmerdale fans are demanding to know where missing legend Pearl has got to.

Vet receptionist Pearl Ladderbanks disappeared from the village three years.

Meg Johnson starred in Emmerdale for 17 years before disappearing from screens (Credit: ITV)

She was a stalwart of the village elders from 2003.

But her last appearance was in March 2020 with Meg Johnson appearing in the cafe.

During her time on the soap, Pearl has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines including an addiction to online gambling, getting scammed by an internet get-rich-quick scheme and being blackmailed by Eric.

Pearl was reunited with Brenda Walker in the cafe in the scene and revealed she had been on holiday.

She revealed she’d been living in a static caravan of all places during her time away from the village.

During the opening minutes of the episode, Brenda welcomed her friend and said: “I’ve heard all about you gallivanting off on your caravan holiday. I’ve been quite jealous.”

Emmerdale: Pearl’s final appearance?

She added: “Oh it’s lovely to have you back.”

However Pearl didn’t actually speak in the scene and – despite her return – she has not been seen since.

Viewers are desperate to know where Pearl is.

One said: “Has she just vanished off the face of the planet never to be heard of again?”

A second said: “@emmerdale Where is Pearl?????”

Pearl was at the centre of some controversial storylines during her time on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Another fan said: “I don’t know what’s happened to Pearl tbh 🤷🏻‍♀️.

Fans have been asking the soap where Pearl is for months, ever since it released a full cast picture for the big anniversary without actress Meg.

“Is Pearl Ladderbanks still on Emmerdale?” asked another. “Didn’t spot her in this picture.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Another said: “What happened to pearl? #Emmerdale just sprung to mind now.. has she left?

@emmerdale”

“I want to know what’s happened to the elusive Pearl Ladderbanks,” tweeted another.

“She was apparently living in a caravan outside Emmerdale village, and used to surface in The Woolpack from time to time but no sign of her for over a year – maybe she fell down a rabbit hole?!!”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!