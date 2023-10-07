‘Passionate and steamy – with huge repercussions’: Emmerdale boss reveals shock new affair storyline

The latest Emmerdale news has seen the show’s boss reveal they’re lining up a steamy affair for two fan-favourite characters.

The ITV soap is well-known for its affairs with the village barely seeing a monogamous relationship.

Viewers have recently seen the disastrous consequences of Chas Dingle’s affair with Al Chapman. And there’s been the more comedic affair between Liam Cavanagh and Wendy Posner.

Chas and Al’s affair had huge consequences in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news: Shock new affair incoming!

And now producer Laura Shaw has revealed there’s going to be another one coming. “We love an affair in soap, so we’ve got a very passionate, steamy affair coming up between two people, and one of them at the moment is seemingly very happily married,” she said.

“The affair is going to have huge repercussions.” And one of the big repercussions will see a new arrival coming to the village.

Laura added: “It’s going to affect a lot of our villagers. It’s also going to ultimately lead to a new arrival joining the show, which I can’t tell you about just yet because it won’t be until next year, but we’re very excited about it here.”

But one thing for sure – it’s going to cause chaos with fan favourites. The producer teased: “It’s going to be explosive, and that new arrival is going to cause uproar in the village.”

Liam and Wendy’s Emmerdale affair was short-lived but fun (Credit: ITV)

While this newcomer won’t arrive until the new year, there is another arriving next week. Laura revealed the soap has signed EastEnders star Anil Goutam to play Jay Sharma’s biological father Amit.

She said: “You’re going to meet Anil Goutam who plays Amit shortly – a new character joining us as part of the Sharma family. Obviously, we found out not so long ago that Rishi was actually not Jai’s biological father, and actually Jai’s father is Amit, who is Rishi’s brother and Suni’s father.

“So, clearly, we weren’t going to leave that one hanging for too long before we brought Amit in.” And it will soon become clear that Amit has a dark side.

Laura teased: “What you’ll see with Amit is quite a dark and complex character, and although we see Suni wanting to stick around, could Suni end up regretting that? Is Amit hiding another secret that threatens to blow the whole family apart?”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

