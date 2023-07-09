Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley teases another shock affair for Moira and Cain

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has teased another shock affair for Cain and Moira Dingle. The couple have had more than their fair share of flings over the years.

However, now they are currently settled and reasonably happy together – and Jeff’s not happy. He wants the fan-favourite pairing to be tested again.

Jeff Hordley has teased a new Emmerdale affair for Cain and Moira (Credit: Splash)

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley wants new soap affair

“We have a very stable relationship so you can throw conflict at us, I do think you have to have some stable couples,” he told the Daily Star.

“But I would love to have a storyline that’s an ‘almost’ affair, like are they gonna?” Co-star Rebecca Sarker chimed in: “Maybe you and me?”

But while Jeff and Rebecca would enjoy the storyline, fans possibly would not. They were up in arms when Moira had an affair with hunky farmhand Nate Robinson in 2019.

The pair romped in barns and caravans behind Cain’s back. But Nate had a shocking reason for seducing Moira and blowing up their marriage.

It emerged that Nate had come for revenge on Cain – for abandoning his mother when she discovered she was pregnant. Cain had no idea Nate’s mum Cara had been pregnant.

It later came out that when Cain’s mum Faith discovered Cara was pregnant, she convinced her to leave, terrified what her abusive husband Shadrach would do to her and the baby. Cain was devastated.

Eventually the father and son rebuilt their relationship. And Moira even managed to forgive Nate for what he put them both through.

However they have been through worse since. Last year Cain took the blame for killing Al Chapman to protect son Kyle.

It left Moira utterly devastated and she struggled to hold the family together while Cain remained locked up. She eventually accepted help from his long lost brother Caleb.

And while Caleb managed to get Cain out of prison, and keep Kyle out – things took a nasty turn. Caleb’s plan to destroy Kim Tate backfired when she worked out his plan.

Sadly it cost Moira her business when Caleb sabotaged it. And the couple are at financial breaking point once more.

But could it lead to one of them straying again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

