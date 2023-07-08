Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Dan Spencer’s fate after huge mistake

Emmerdale fans have worked out Dan Spencer’s fate after he made a fatal mistake. Mechanic Dan was arrested this week after punching daughter Amelia’s stalker Lloyd.

His punch saw Lloyd fall back and hit his head on a rock. Dan lashed out after finding the pervert hugging his daughter in the village having tracked her down.

Dan Spencer may have sealed his own fate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans have watched in recent weeks as Amelia has been left terrified by Lloyd. He first pretended to be a young mother online.

Lloyd watched Amelia’s makeovers for the salon on social media before messaging her with his fake identity. He even sent money to her before revealing himself in the salon.

She was terrified and eventually confided in her dad. And when the police failed to do anything about Lloyd – even though he had left a note at their home – Dan took matters into his own hands.

Visiting Lloyd at his work, Dan kicked up a fuss and warned him off. And then later under pressure from Mandy Dingle he called him and left a death threat.

So when Lloyd turned up in the village to manipulate Amelia and bragged about it, Dan saw red. His punch left Lloyd in a coma and Dan was grief-stricken.

Emmerdale: Dan Spencer seals his own fate

In last night’s episode (Friday July 7) Dan’s guilt saw him go to the hospital for an update on Lloyd. But when he got there he ended up confessing who he was to the man’s wife Julie.

But when Julie began shouting at Dan, he gave her a few home truths. “My husband’s in there fighting for his life and you’re making out that you’re the injured party,” she told him forcing Dan to reveal all.

Dan told her: “Not me, my 16 year old daughter. He’s been harassing her, scaring her senseless. Your precious Lloyd is a sexual predator, preying on young girls.”

Julie was horrified, telling him: “Take that back right now! How dare you even say something like that. You’re disgusting. Stop lying.”

As security rushed in to separate the pair, Dan began shouting at Julie. He told her: “He’s the one who needs locking up. Should be chemically castrated, men like that. Locking up and throwing away the key.

Pervert Lloyd has been left in a coma after Dan punched him in Emmerdale but will he die? (Credit: ITV)

But will Lloyd die?

“He’s a pervert. He’s been stalking my daughter and he had it coming to him. I’d do it again if I had to.”

But now fans think Dan’s visit and words were a fatal mistake. They think he will be sent to prison for the attack on Lloyd.

One said: “Dan is going to prison #emmerdale” A second said: “I didn’t think Dan could be anymore stupid until he said he’d do it again to Lloyd’s wife in front of witnesses!”

Another said: “Doesn’t really help Dan’s case for self-defence.”

