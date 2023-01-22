Is Emmerdale legend Mike Parr about to make his soap comeback?

The Ross Barton actor quit the soap in 2018, with the character leaving the village for a new life in Liverpool.

Ever since fans have been desperate for him to make a return.

And when Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson teased a big return for this coming summer, fans immediately hoped it was Mike.

Mike Parr has fuelled rumours of an Emmerdale comeback (Credit: Splash)

Emmerdale: Mike Parr returning as Ross Barton?

Jane said: “We are busy working on summer storylines and I always like to have a summer spectacular. So if I say that, I have to come up with something now!

“Ooh! I can’t tell you! I can’t say! We’re working on June storylines at the minute and I thought [about a return] and thought: ‘Viewers would love that!'”

However, Mike, who played Ross, has ruled out an immediate return.

He told The Sun: “I’ve just done a film and although I loved my time on Emmerdale I’ve no plans to go back at the moment.

“Never say never but I’m trying new things which I’m really enjoying.”

But that could have all changed now.

Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope enjoyed dinner with Mike (Credit: Instagram)

Mike enjoys dinner with current soap star

Current Emmerdale star Lewis Cope has revealed he had dinner with Mike last night (January 21).

Posting on Instagram, he tagged Mike in a picture of their meal at Nando’s.

And it could fuel rumours that Mike will make a comeback.

Jobbing actor struggles

Last year, Mike opened up about his struggles as a jobbing actor.

He posted: “Acting – 2022. Jobs I’ve taped for, jobs I’ve had, jobs I’ve lost, jobs I wanted, jobs I got.

“It’s a funny old game but there’s nothing else I’d rather do. 2022. Highs, lows, blows, judo throws.

“Love, hate, tears and beers. Cocktails, epic fails, some sorrow, some ‘I’ll see you tomorrow’.

“We’ve lost family, we’ve gained friends… who knows where it’ll end?”

Maybe back at Emmerdale where he belongs?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

