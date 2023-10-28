Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ devastating twist for Mandy Dingle after flashforward scenes

Emmerdale fans have worked out a devastating twist for Mandy Dingle after flashforward scenes. The beautician has fans concerned after she was seen sobbing alone in the scenes.

Viewers know Lydia Dingle’s rapist has been murdered and next week the truth will be revealed. But in teasing the potential suspects, the soap gave a sneak peek of next week’s episodes.

Mandy Dingle is hiding something in Emmerdale – but what is it? (Credit: ITV)

And in it, Mandy is not in a good way. She is emotionally breaking down alone in her salon.

But Emmerdale fans don’t think she’s the killer. Instead, they think she’s hiding a devastating secret that Emmerdale bosses have already teased.

“I wonder if Mandy’s secret relates to her health and she’s the new long running health focused story,” said one “I really hope they aren’t planning to kill her off!”

What is wrong with Mandy in Emmerdale?

A second said: “Good shout! I’m worried about Mandy now.” However, another said: “Mandy’s crying for a different reason. Is she sick?”

But Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased the big storyline to EntertainmentDaily! and other media. She said: “We’ve got a big health storyline coming up that involves one of our most loved, well-known characters.

“I can’t say at this stage who it is, but it’s definitely going to have a huge impact on their lives and all the people around them, and we’re working closely with an amazing charity who have been guiding us every step of the way.

But what secret is Mandy hiding in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Is Mandy dying?

“It’s going to be quite a long storyline. It’s going to run over a period of months, years. Think along the lines of Ashley’s dementia storyline, it’s going to be like that.”

But she promised that this big week of Emmerdale Dingle stories would see “secrets revealed”. Laura added: “We know they’re one of our favourite families in Soap and we’re going to be doing something a little bit special with the Dingles coming up.

Read more: Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who really kills rapist Craig

“I think pretty much all the Dingles are going to be involved and the episodes were filmed in a slightly different way from our usual style. However, she added: “And, true to its form, we’ve played with the format a little bit.”

But she added: “There’s going to be lots of secrets being revealed. And all the cast and crew that have been involved in the filming of it have been absolutely raving about it.”

“Having seen the final episodes myself last week, I think it’s going to be very memorable.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!