Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who really kills rapist Craig – and it’s left them enraged

Emmerdale fans reckon they have worked out who really killed rapist Craig – and it’s left them furious. The rapist was seen dead in Friday night’s episode of the soap.

He was seen bloodied and lifeless in a field just outside the village. And the soap has revealed the suspects it wants you to think are responsible.

Viewers know Craig brutally raped cleaner Lydia while she tried to let him down gently. The pair’s history saw him develop feelings for her.

But kind Lydia wanted to go their separate ways nicely. However, Craig forced himself on her, leaving her utterly broken.

Since then as Lydia has struggled to cope, Craig has terrorised her. First, he tried to gaslight her that it wasn’t rape and later began openly threatening her.

When she went to the police and told her family what happened, Craig threatened them too. It culminated in Belle Dingle exposing him as a rapist to important work contacts, leaving him furious.

He visited to family and warned them he would destroy them all if they didn’t back off. The visit left Lydia terrified but left the Dingles wanting revenge.

Who killed Craig in Emmerdale?

And now with Craig dead, the soap has shown the members of the family who had a motive. Belle was seen with blood on her hands, while Charity was drinking alone.

Nate Robinson could be seen sneaking back into his cottage, while Vinny Dingle was burning evidence of something in the scrapyard. At the same time his mother Mandy broke down in her salon.

Viewers also saw Caleb Miligan stewing over the suggestion of paying a hitman. Chas Dingle did a disappearing act from the village, clearly hiding something.

And Marlon Dingle, an unlikely suspect, was featured too. However, it was Aaron Dingle who brandished a weapon in the flashforward scenes.

Hardman Cain Dingle made a phone call and his brother Sam had bloodied knuckles. But with all the suspects, fans don’t think it is any of them.

In fact they think the soap will have Lydia’s stepson Samson Dingle as the killer in a not-so-shock twist. One said: “I know he is not in the trailer but I’m saying Samson.”

A second said: “Soap opera whodunnits. Always go for the person they didn’t show in the suspect list. In the case of

@emmerdale, Samson.”

A third said: “It’s not going to be any of the suspects. Treating us like idiots. Obviously, Samson because he’s not there.”

