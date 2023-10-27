In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, October 27), Craig was seen lying dead in a field at the end of the episode.

This scene sparks a Whodunnit storyline in which Lydia attempts to work out who killed him.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Belle has killed Craig after suffering a schizophrenic episode.

Belle took a stand against Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle wants to make Craig pay

This week, Belle teamed up with Mandy and Vinny to teach Craig a lesson.

She then attended one of Craig’s work talks and pretended to be a guest at the event.

When it was time to ask questions, Belle started quizzing Craig on Lydia’s rape in front of everyone.

Craig later urged security to remove the Dingles from the building before later turning up at the Woolpack and accusing Belle of deformation.

Tonight, Belle wanted to make Craig pay and was seen staring at her bleeding hand on the night of Craig’s death.

But, could Belle be Craig’s murderer? Could she have wanted to protect Lydia so much that she had Craig killed?

A new fan theory predicts that Belle’s Craig’s killer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Belle murdered Craig?

Last night (Thursday, October 26), Belle opened up about the impact Lisa’s rape had on her growing up. This contributed to her passion for bringing Craig down.

Now, a new fan theory predicts that Belle could’ve heard Lisa’s voice during a schizophrenic episode. She could have then been encouraged to kill Craig.

My new guess is that Belle runs into a Craig who has escaped. He threatens her and she manages to murder him with Lisa’s voice guiding her, but the trauma causes her to forget. She can eventually plead diminished capacity and Caleb’s lawyer can get her off. #emmerdale — CharityNess (@Calzonafan2013) October 26, 2023

The fan theory reads: “My new guess is that Belle runs into Craig who has escaped. He threatens her and she manages to murder him with Lisa’s voice guiding her, but the trauma causes her to forget. She can eventually plead diminished capacity and Caleb’s lawyer can get her off.”

Is Belle telling the full story? (Credit: ITV)

Could Belle be Craig’s killer?

Belle’s killed before so she’s more than capable of killing Craig should she want to. And, she’s already made it clear to Craig how much she wants justice for Lydia.

Next week, a flashback shows that Tom proposed to Belle on the night of Craig’s death. But, why was Belle’s hand bleeding? Is she telling the full story? Could Belle be Craig’s killer?

