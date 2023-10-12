Emmerdale: Mack to murder Chloe after she survives horror smash after fan spots clue?

Last night over in Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 11), Mack chose to save Charity instead of Chloe after the car accident.

He then rushed down to help Chloe as the ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Mack will murder Chloe after she survived the horror smash.

Chloe was alive but weak (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe’s not dead – yet

Last night, Mack saved Charity and watched on in horror as Chloe went over the cliff along with the car she was in. He and Charity soon went down to find her although Charity believed that she was dead.

Hearing Reuben’s toy make a noise, Mack was able to find Chloe in a bad state. She was bleeding and had a major wound to the stomach – but she was alive.

Mack couldn’t believe that Chloe was still alive after all she had been through, unsure of what to do to help her.

The air ambulance then arrived as the paramedics took her away on a stretcher, rushing her to hospital.

A fan theory reckons that Mack will kill Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan spots clue that Mack will murder Chloe

A new Emmerdale fan theory predicts that Mack will murder Chloe after she survives the crash.

They think that they’ve spotted a clue that proves that this will be the case.

Mack's first words when he found her made me wonder if he might try and off her if she doesn't die…#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/wGGm8QfURu — Jessica (@angelofmusic27) October 11, 2023

When Mack first found Chloe at the bottom of the cliff, he said: “How the heck did you survive that?”

Now, the fan theory thinks that these words are a hint at something rather sinister.

It reads: “Mack’s first words when he found her made me wonder if he might try and off her if she doesn’t die…”

But, will Chloe die as a result of the crash or will she die because Mack kills her instead? Or, will she pull through the ordeal alive?

Will Mack end Chloe’s life? (Credit: ITV)

Could Mack kill Chloe?

If Chloe wakes up, there’s a chance that she’ll remember the choice Mack made.

Feeling guilty, Mack might want to finish Chloe off to avoid her remembering what happened.

But, will Mack go as far as to murder Chloe? Could he actually finish her off?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Mack kill Chloe? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!