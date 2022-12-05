Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale, has revealed how she feels about her character’s behaviour and actions on the soap.

Chas had been cheating on husband Paddy with love rat Al Chapman.

With Al dead, Chas is trying to put her affair behind her.

But how does Lucy really feel about her character’s behaviour?

Before Al died he was having an affair with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lucy Pargeter reveals how she feels about Chas’s behaviour

As reported in Digital Spy, Lucy opened up about how she felt about Chas’s actions.

She acknowledged how Chas’s recent behaviour had infuriated viewers.

“They are furious and the vigour and the anger they have is strong,” said Lucy.

“They are cross – she has betrayed her marriage. But I do understand their reaction.”

She went on to discuss her own feelings about Chas. “I would never condone or agree with her behaviour, but it has been interesting to play,” she said.

Al and the affair may be in Chas’s past, but her infidelities are still at risk of being uncovered.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Lucy said, when asked about the future of Chas and Paddy’s affair.

Paddy grew suspicious of Chas’s behaviour, but still doesn’t know about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira discovers Chas and Al’s affair

Recent spoilers have revealed that Belle will tell Moira about the affair.

Belle first discovered the affair after witnessing Chas and Al kiss outside of a hotel.

Although Chas managed to convince Belle that she’d called off the affair, evidence of their misdeeds were uncovered by Chloe.

When Chloe tells Belle that Al was seeing another woman prior to his death, Belle puts two and two together.

Belle confronts Chas and she is unable to lie anymore.

Belle ends up breaking down in front of Moira and telling her what she knows.

Moira is furious and starts to piece everything together herself.

What will Moira decide to do with this information?

Chas managed to manipulate Aaron into keeping his mouth shut (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy find out the truth?

Earlier this year, the affair was also uncovered by Chas’s son, Aaron.

Chas emotionally blackmailed Aaron into not telling Paddy.

She then manipulated him into leaving the village.

Aaron did leave, but not before disowning Chas forever.

As Aaron left the village, the affair was then discovered by Cain.

Cain set a trap for Al, confronting him with a shotgun in an isolated barn.

As the pair fought, young Kyle managed to get his hands on the shotgun.

Kyle shot and killed Al while trying to defend his father.

Cain also disowned Chas when she visited him in prison for the crime.

With so many bridges burned, is there any way back for Chas?

Will Paddy learn about the affair?

