Emmerdale star Lisa Riley issues stark warning to fans: ‘I will not ever be part of it!’

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has issued a stark warning to fans as the exasperated star exclaimed she’ll “never be part” of online scams.

The 47-year-old actress posted a text screenshot on Instagram warning followers to use “common sense”. But it seems she’s being bombarded by confused fans.

The Mandy Dingle actress wrote: “PLEASE PLEASE LISTEN. Each and every day I’m getting hundreds of messages saying… Did you sell slimming pills???”

She went on: “Did you ask an uncle to ask your fan base for money??? Did you send money to other countries????? NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO… THEY ARE ALL SCAMS!!!!!

“My social media is all fun, and positive. Common sense should REALLY kick in by now, these pages JUST WANT YOUR MONEY!!! I am not… will not… EVER BE PART OF IT!!! Don’t click on ANYTHING on these pages!!! SCAM SCAM SCAM SCAM!!!! #listen #alert #takenotice #dontclick #scam #ScamAlert.”

Lisa added: “SHARE THIS POST OVER AND OVER!!! These accounts are NOT REAL!!! Emmerdale #Emmerdale.” She signed off: “Love Lisa xxx”

Lisa Riley backed by fans

Many Emmerdale fans empathised with Lisa’s rant. One wrote: “It’s ridiculous. I have constant messages from people impersonating others.” Another replied: “Why would anyone believe these scams are you? Ignore them Lisa, they are just wanting attention.”

A third follower shared: “I just ignore these. I’ve had them from Johnny Depp, Rag n Bone Man and Keanu Reeves!! It’s quite obvious to me they’re scams. Why would these people want money from me? Make it make sense.” While someone else added: “What gets me is why people still fall for it despite all the warnings.”

EastEnders star Shane Richie, meanwhile, joked: “Is this really you?” followed by a crying laughing emoji.

