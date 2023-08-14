Dan looking worried on Emmerdale; village background and soap logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale star Liam Fox reveals tears over soap script as he teases Dan’s ‘sad’ future

Dan's fate has the actor teary-eyed

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Favourite Emmerdale star Liam Fox has revealed his own tears at the script for his character. Discussing the implications of Dan Spencer’s ‘sad’ future, he has also hinted at what might be next for his character.

Dan recently found himself in hot water after confronting daughter Amelia’s online fan – and stalker – Lloyd. In a fit of rage, Dan punched Lloyd.

However, Lloyd struck his head after Dan’s blow, and was knocked into a deep coma. Lloyd later died from his injuries.

Dan has been charged with the crime and currently awaits sentencing. It is likely that Dan will be going away for some time. How will he cope with life in prison?

Amelia talks to an upset looking Dan on Emmerdale
Actor Liam Fox is set to leave the soap in upcoming episodes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Liam Fox reveals tears at ’emotional’ story

Liam, who has played Dan on the soap for 12 years, revealed his reaction to the storyline. Speaking to the Express, Liam admitted that Dan’s exit left him feeling tearful.

“When I read the script I thought this was awful. He is kind of taking it all in and realising he is going and is getting support from other people in the village,” Liam said.

“There is some lovely stuff before he goes, he goes in the pub and the Man Club is really supporting him,” he continued. “It’s really well written, it’s really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times while reading it.”

Dan looking worried in court on Emmerdale
How will Dan adjust to life behind bars? (Credit: ITV)

Liam reveals details of Dan’s prison future

Liam went on to talk about Dan’s future away from the village and daughter Amelia. “He’s scared about how long he’s going to get [in prison], he has presumed he will get about three years or something like that,” Liam said. “He’s got it in his head that after 18 months he might be out, so can he cope with 18 months in prison?”

Liam said: “Someone like Dan will not benefit from prison. There’s no rehabilitation as a human being needed for Dan, but at the same time he has committed manslaughter. Anyone would hope there is a lightish sentence but he is just feeling pure guilt. It’s really sad.”

How will Dan cope with his grim future? And what world waits for him on the other side?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Dan Turns Back Home To Face The Truth

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Dan Spencer Emmerdale Liam Fox

Trending Articles

Janette Manrara speaking on Lorraine
Janette Manrara shares emotional family news after welcoming baby Lyra: ‘It’s always hard to say goodbye’
Chloe Kelly smiling
Chloe Kelly profile: Boyfriend, earnings and unflappable drive
Gethin Jones smiling
The One Show host Gethin Jones ‘dating’ First Dates favourite: ‘They’ve grown close’
Lisa Riley being interviewed on This Morning
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley issues stark warning to fans: ‘I will not ever be part of it!’
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair smiling
Helen Flanagan dating again after shock split from Scott Sinclair
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’