Emmerdale star Liam Fox reveals tears over soap script as he teases Dan’s ‘sad’ future

Favourite Emmerdale star Liam Fox has revealed his own tears at the script for his character. Discussing the implications of Dan Spencer’s ‘sad’ future, he has also hinted at what might be next for his character.

Dan recently found himself in hot water after confronting daughter Amelia’s online fan – and stalker – Lloyd. In a fit of rage, Dan punched Lloyd.

However, Lloyd struck his head after Dan’s blow, and was knocked into a deep coma. Lloyd later died from his injuries.

Dan has been charged with the crime and currently awaits sentencing. It is likely that Dan will be going away for some time. How will he cope with life in prison?

Actor Liam Fox is set to leave the soap in upcoming episodes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Liam Fox reveals tears at ’emotional’ story

Liam, who has played Dan on the soap for 12 years, revealed his reaction to the storyline. Speaking to the Express, Liam admitted that Dan’s exit left him feeling tearful.

“When I read the script I thought this was awful. He is kind of taking it all in and realising he is going and is getting support from other people in the village,” Liam said.

“There is some lovely stuff before he goes, he goes in the pub and the Man Club is really supporting him,” he continued. “It’s really well written, it’s really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times while reading it.”

How will Dan adjust to life behind bars? (Credit: ITV)

Liam reveals details of Dan’s prison future

Liam went on to talk about Dan’s future away from the village and daughter Amelia. “He’s scared about how long he’s going to get [in prison], he has presumed he will get about three years or something like that,” Liam said. “He’s got it in his head that after 18 months he might be out, so can he cope with 18 months in prison?”

Liam said: “Someone like Dan will not benefit from prison. There’s no rehabilitation as a human being needed for Dan, but at the same time he has committed manslaughter. Anyone would hope there is a lightish sentence but he is just feeling pure guilt. It’s really sad.”

How will Dan cope with his grim future? And what world waits for him on the other side?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!