Emmerdale fans admit fears for Liam Fox amid new role and storyline

Emmerdale fans are begging Liam Fox not to leave the ITV soap after his new role was revealed. The Dan Spencer actor is currently at the centre of a major storyline that could see his character sent to prison.

Yesterday it was revealed that Liam has signed up to do Panto. But amid the new role and the storyline, fans are desperately hoping it doesn’t mean he’s leaving the soap.

However the news has left fans worried. One replied: “Please don’t leave.” Another said: “Does this mean he’s leaving Emmerdale?”

Another added: “Love him, don’t leave.”

Someone else wrote: “Love him in Emmerdale, please don’t leave Liam.” Another said: “I bet his exit will be him going to prison. Hope he returns to Emmerdale.”

Actor Liam will play villain Abanazar in the Aladdin pantomime in St Helens. But his role at St Helens’ Theatre Royal will run from the beginning of December into January.

The theatre said: “Your wish is granted at St Helens biggest Christmas Pantomime yet. One of the most treasured family Pantos of all time, Aladdin will create Christmas memories that will last forever.

“Filled with hilarious comedy, wonderful songs, incredible dance, state of the art 3D technology and a story which will make even the evil Abanazar’s heart melt.”

Is Liam Fox leaving Emmerdale?

But the news of Liam’s new role comes as his character is at the centre of a storyline that could see his exit. However viewers watched as Dan punched daughter Amelia’s stalker.

But the punch saw the pervert fall back and hit his head on a rock. And bosses announced a special storyline to explore how one punch could destroy lives.

However Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said in a statement: “We want to show the stark reality and devastating impact one punch can have. In a moment of madness, Dan’s world will be turned upside down.

“His actions could cost him his freedom and, more tragically, could cost Lloyd his life. As the story unfolds, we’ll see Dan battle with the guilt of what he’s done and the impact this one violent act has on his family, friends and the wider community.”

Dan faces prison in Emmerdale

However Liam added: “This storyline is the best I’ve been a part of in all my time in Emmerdale. When it was first discussed with me, I just knew it was going to be something special.

“So many of us have been in a situation where we could be put in the same position as Dan. Who wouldn’t want to protect their daughter from unwanted attention?

“Every day of the week somebody somewhere may strike out to hit someone not knowing what that punch could lead to. I just hope we’ve portrayed the story in a way that realistically shows the pain that can be felt on all sides.”

A rep for Emmerdale declined to comment on whether Liam is leaving.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

