Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher reveals real reason he and wife bought farm despite Hollywood plans

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has revealed his plans to move to Hollywood. The actor quit the ITV soap in 2016 after two decades playing Andy Sugden.

However things went slightly wrong. After a stint as a rally car racer, he decided to throw himself back into showbiz.

Kelvin took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, eventually winning. On the back of this he has now revealed he made plans to take his acting career to new highs by moving to America.

But then things took a turn when the pandemic stopped them from moving. And so they bought a farm.

Emmerdale return for Kelvin Fletcher?

His wife Liz told the Mirror: “It was Kelvin’s idea. We had two children, no real responsibilities, they weren’t at school, we had no jobs… then all visas got stopped, but we were in the mindset for change. Kelvin saw this farm on Rightmove and said, ‘Liz, what about buying this?'”

Kelvin added: “We didn’t do it because we wanted to be farmers. We wanted something different. We looked at all sorts of places but the thought of this quiet, idyllic life got us. Then, lo and behold, it’s not as quiet as you thought. There are sheep, so you think, ‘I’ll get some more sheep’. Then it snowballs.”

The couple bought a 120-acre farm on the edge of the Peak District in 2020 and have countless animals. They have more than 100 sheep, 30 pigs, ten horses, chickens, a cat and a dog.

They also share four children. They have Marnie, six, Milo, four and year old twins Mazimus and Mateusz.

Kelvin recently teased a potential return to the soap. “Never say never!” he told Metro.co.uk. “It’s an incredible show, it’s got an unbelievable fanbase, since I left it’s gone from strength to strength…maybe that’s a sign I should stay away!

“I’ve just finished a drama, I left to go and explore other things artistically and not only that, have a bit of adventure! I watch the show as a fan now and I’m lucky in that sense.”

