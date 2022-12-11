Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant reveals ‘hope’ for Jacob on soap

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has expressed his hope over storylines with his character.

The Jacob Gallagher actor has been part of some major storylines in the past few years – but in recent times has disappeared from the soap.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant said he hopes things will pick up for Jacob in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Fans have frequently been left wondering where Jacob has gone.

Viewers know the student is studying medicine at university in the hopes of becoming a doctor.

But now actor Joe-Warren has admitted that he’s desperate to get another meaty storyline.

He told Inside Soap: “Jacob’s been pretty quiet – but you wouldn’t want scenes of him revising, would you? I’m hoping it’ll pick up soon because I miss work when I’m not there. I get lazy, to be honest. I need a purpose for the day to get up. I’m happier when I’m at work.”

But with his on-screen mum Leyla Cavanagh going through a divorce, Jacob could be thrust back to the forefront of the soap.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant calls for big storyline

He added: “He’s definitely going to be playing a role in those relationships, not to give anything away! He’s always there for David and Leyla, and he’s going to try to give them some good advice.”

Joe-Warren also admitted that he didn’t realise how lucky he was before he almost quit the soap.

The actor added: “It wasn’t until about three or fours years into working at Emmerdale that I realised how lucky I was. When you are so young, you don’t understand the calibre of the show. But I had around six months off when I wasn’t sure if I was going back, and everything started to sink in. I realised how big Emmerdale was and how many people watch it, and I thought: ‘Wow, I need to stick and this and take it seriously!'”

Jacob hasn’t had a big storyline in ages in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Joe-Warren previously opened up about wanting to revisit his biggest ever storyline – paedophile Maya.

The teenager was groomed and abused by his teacher and stepmother Maya Stepney.

But the dramatic possibilities have left the actor wanting a return for Maya.

He told Metro: “I think it got a lot of people talking and that’s what we do at Emmerdale, that’s what our goal is, to raise awareness for storylines like that.

“I’d love to do something like that again. Whether it’s with Maya or not, who knows. It could happen in the future.”

