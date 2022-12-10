Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley admits he feared he was ‘being replaced’ when he found out about Caleb

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted he feared being replaced when he learnt about the arrival of Cain’s brother Caleb.

Cain Dingle is set to come face to face with his long lost brother.

However, when Jeff first learned of the storyline, he worried that Emmerdale was about to replace him.

Cain meets with estranged brother Caleb for the first time in years (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Hordley admits Emmerdale replacement fear

At a recent press event Jeff was asked how he felt when storyliners first brought up the idea of Caleb to him.

He told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Initially, I’ll be honest, I thought, ‘They are bringing in a younger Dingle? What are they doing that for? Are they trying to replace me?'” Jeff said. “You always get a little bit protective of your character if they bring in someone similar.”

Jeff continued: “Then when I found out it was Will, I was like, ‘Oh this is great. This is the best thing that could have happened.'”

Talking of what viewers can expect from Caleb, Jeff said: “I think it feels as if Caleb has been here a long time. The character is written so well. He’s got a charm and Will brings that across really beautifully in it.”

He continued: “Cain does have a connection with him. He doesn’t like him but he also finds there’s something about him that Cain wants to connect with as well.”

Jeff feared that Caleb had come to replace the character of Cain on the show (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale will show flashbacks of Cain and Caleb

Jeff went on to explain Cain’s connection with Caleb.

Caleb comes Cain in prison seeking answers after learning of Faith’s death, as Cain had told him Faith died 30 years ago.

Viewers will see a flashback showing the story of Caleb and Cain.

Jeff continued: “That whole thing about him saying, ‘Your mother is dead’ is in the flashback episode.”

“We have done a flashback episode before with Cain and Faith. In this one, you get to see young Cain and young Caleb when they first meet,” Jeff explained.

An upcoming flashback will explain show a young Caleb and Cain meeting (Credit: ITV)

“The reason why he says that his mother is dead is that, and I don’t know if you remember, but we did an episode in the Woolpack with Cain and Chas.

“In that scene, he talks to Chas about how his coping mechanism for his mum always letting him down was telling people that his mum had died and that was his way of dealing with it.”

But can the brothers let bygones be bygones?

