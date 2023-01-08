Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge blunder surrounding Jacob Gallagher.

The medical student is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in a confrontation with mum Leyla Cavanagh’s drug dealer Callum.

Viewers have watched as David has banned Leyla from visiting her son while he recovers.

He has blamed her for everything that has happened to Jacob.

However, fans have spotted a bit of an error with the storyline…

David and Leyla don’t have any legal power over Jacob in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot Jacob blunder

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that neither David nor Leyla have any legal right to be with Jacob.

Leyla gave up her parental rights of Jacob shortly after he was born.

And David has never had them – being only Jacob’s former step-father, in legal terms.

One said: “David never adopted Jacob.

“Jacob’s legal and biological dad is Justin Gallagher, who he used to be vaguely in touch with but who hasn’t been mentioned in years.

“Neither David nor Leyla have parental rights over Jacob, although both of them seem to have forgotten that.”

A second said: “David isn’t Jacob’s dad so he can’t stop Leyla visiting him.”

A third said: “Go on Leyla – Jacob is your son after all – David is only his step-dad (and he even pretended that Liam was his dad instead) #emmerdale.”

Jacob set for tough decision

Next week Jacob will be forced to make a tough decision about the stabbing.

However, he’s left worried when David urges him to lie to the police about the stabbing to protect Leyla.

Jacob‘s conflicted about whether he should lie to the police but he decides to ao along with it when the officers question him.

But will the police find out about his lie?

Jacob was stabbed and left for dead by Leyla’s drug dealer Callum on Emmerdale but next week he will have a tough decision to make (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

The next day, Leyla probes David for an update on what Jacob has told the police about the stabbing.

David won’t say and it looks like all bets for David and Leyla getting back together are off as he restates his demand for Leyla to stay away from him.

Will Leyla agree?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

