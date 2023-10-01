Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins admits: ‘It’s a little bit juicy’ as she reveals future for Jacob and Victoria

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has admitted things will get “juicy” as Jacob Gallagher and Victoria Sugden‘s relationship heats up.

Fans have cheered and cringed in equal numbers as it’s become apparent the pair have feelings for each other. They’ve so far resisted doing anything for a multitude of reasons, but it sounds like that restraint won’t last.

So what does actress Isabel have to say about it all?

Isabel shared ‘juicy’ news with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Isabel Hodgins on Jacob and Victoria romance in Emmerdale

Speaking to Metro.co.uk. at the recent Cure Usher ball, Isabel was coy as she admitted she didn’t know how much she was allowed to say.

“Keep your eyes peeled and see how it progresses,” she teased. “Because obviously they like each other. Can they? And also: will they? Because of the whole David situation.

“So it’s a little bit juicy and I think the characters have been in it a while so I think the audience will enjoy the ride.”

Jacob went in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided over the storyline

Earlier this month in Emmerdale, Jacob and Victoria shared a moment after she put him in hospital. She had mistakenly told him something didn’t contain nuts and it did, giving him a severe allergic reaction.

It was clear Jacob liked her and when he was released from hospital he went round to see her. There he confessed his feelings and it seemed as if she felt the same.

Although Victoria told Jacob that nothing could happen between them as she used to date his dad David, has a son, and is too old for him. If she was five years younger and if the situation was different then she told him things could’ve worked.

Jacob then asked if kissing her would make her see things more clearly and Victoria agreed that it might.

However, as Jacob went in for a kiss, David turned up. Victoria then had to make up an excuse, pretending that she wasn’t feeling well so that David would leave.

Fans have accused the soap of recycling storylines (Credit: ITV)

Some Emmerdale fans have blasted the Jacob and Vic plot

Some Emmerdale fans have blasted the Jacob and Victoria romance plot, suggesting that it’s very similar to the Jacob and Maya Stepney storyline. Viewers will remember she was David’s girlfriend who groomed and seduced Jacob when he was underage.

One fan exclaimed: “What is it with this Jacob! Maya mark 2. He’s so emotionally immature but he thinks he’s the ultimate cool irresistible guy.. too delusional and persistent by far! Grow up Jacob… just weird!”

Another Emmerdale viewer complained: “I can understand why Matthew Wolfenden wanted to leave Emmerdale, the writing is DISGUSTING! Jacob suddenly being in love with Victoria is just Maya 2.0 at this point.”

A third person said: “What is Victoria Sugden playing at? She had got it right, the first time. Jacob Gallagher and her can’t go there, because she was seeing his dad David Metcalfe who still has feelings for her. Jacob always wants David’s women, weird. He did the same with Maya Stepney.”

Fans were shocked by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

However other Emmerdale fans have defended the soap

Not all fans have likened the storyline to Maya and Jacob’s relationship though. Some fans have actually defended the soap clarifying how this situation is nothing like the Maya one.

One fan said: “It’s not Maya 2.0 seeing as Jacob isn’t underage and there’s actually less of an age gap between Jacob and Victoria than there is between Victoria and David.”

In fact, Victoria is 29, while David is 41, meaning there are 12 years between them. Jacob is 20, meaning there are only nine years between him and Vic, so the age gap is smaller.

A second fan argued: “It’s a boring [bleep], lazy storyline but it’s not Maya 2.0 at all. Jacob was a 15-year-old child when Maya started grooming him. He is now a 20-year-old adult and Victoria hasn’t groomed him at all. There is a bigger age gap between her and David than there is her and Jacob. Despite this, it’s still a lousy move in Jacob and Victoria’s part.”

“I know I’m probably wrong for saying this, but I want Victoria and Jacob to get together,” said one more.

