Emmerdale fans have a shocking theory that Sandra could be Vinny‘s biological mother in a shock twist.

Vinny is the son of Mandy Dingle, however viewers know that she isn’t his birth mother.

He married Liv Flaherty earlier this year and recently they’ve been helping out her mother Sandra.

But now fans believe that Vinny’s mother-in-law Sandra could actually be Vinny’s birth mum.

Emmerdale: Vinny and Liv

Emmerdale couple Vinny and Liv grew close during the Covid-19 lockdown as they began bonding over a online game.

The two started a relationship and they faced many bumps in their relationship.

Liv struggled with her alcohol addiction and was framed for the murder of Ben Tucker.

However when evidence was found that proved Liv’s innocence she was released from prison.

She got help for her alcohol addiction and she and Vinny got married.

Recently Sandra returned to the village telling her daughter she wanted help, as she is also an alcoholic.

Liv agreed to help her mum but what she doesn’t realise is Sandra is really trying to get her hands on her money.

Sandra came back into Liv and Vinny’s life recently (Credit: ITV)

Is Vinny Sandra’s son? Explosive fan theory revealed

Sandra has been trying to cause problems in Liv and Vinny’s relationship by pushing him closer to Liv’s best friend Gabby Thomas.

Sandra has been telling Gabby that Liv and Vinny are arguing and are making out there’s trouble in their relationship due to Liv’s asexuality.

However fans think there could be another reason Sandra is trying to split Liv and Vinny up.

Some are convinced that she could be Vinny’s birth mother.

One fan wrote: “‘I’m just a loving mother’… what if Sandra is Vinny’s biological mum? Would make sense as to why she’s trying to split them up.”

'I'm just a loving mother' … what if Sandra is Vinny's biological mum? Would make sense as to why she's trying to split them up #Emmerdale — Rachel (@Rachy24184092) September 5, 2022

Another said: “Okay this is WILD but hear me out – what if Sandra is Vinny’s biological mum? And that’s why she’s really trying so hard to split him and Liv up, because they’re related?”

#Emmerdale okay this is WILD but hear me out – what if Sandra is Vinny’s biological mum? And that’s really why she’s trying so hard to split him and Liv up, because they’re related? — Dragon (@Thedragon18137) September 5, 2022

What do you think?

