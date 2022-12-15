Fans of Emmerdale have become convinced that Kyle will confess to murdering Al Chapman after visiting dad Cain in prison.

Young Kyle has been struggling with his guilt after shooting Al dead while trying to defend Cain.

Cain took the fall, and is now in prison for shooting Al.

Kyle paid a visit to Cain in prison (Credit: ITV)

Kyle struggles with his guilt

Since the murder, Kyle has struggled with his guilt at killing Al and getting Cain locked up.

He was found by Matty, having created a memorial to Al in the barn where the murder took place.

Kyle’s family have been desperately trying to return the youngster’s life to normal.

Hoping to alleviate some of Kyle’s guilt, mum Amy agreed to let Kyle visit Cain in prison.

But Kyle seeing his dad inside may have made things worse.

The youngster broke down during last night’s episodes as he told Cain how sorry he was.

He refused to let go of his dad as he uncontrollably sobbed: “It’s all my fault, I didn’t mean to do it.”

Cain quickly calmed him down and shut him up. But the worry that Kyle will crack and spill the beans is clear for Cain to see.

Could Kyle confess to killing Al?

And will that result in Cain getting out of prison?

A flashback reveal that Kyle shot Al while trying to defend his dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Kyle will confess

Following Kyle’s prison visit, viewers took to Twitter to voice their concern over Kyle’s state of mind.

“Kyle is definitely close to confessing. Cain and Amy need to be careful,” said one fan.

Kyle is definitely close to confessing. Cain and Amy need to be careful 😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 14, 2022

“Kyle’s going to end up confessing sooner rather than later, isn’t he?” wrote another.

“Kyle is definitely gonna tell someone soon,” a third fan said.

Kyle is definitely gonna tell someone soon 😬 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) December 14, 2022

“Kyle is definitely gonna blab soon I think,” another echoed.

Kyle is definitely gonna blab soon I think 😬 #Emmerdale — Sir Jeffers Jefferson (@memesEmmerdale) December 14, 2022

Can Kyle keep his guilt under check?

Has the prison visit to Cain made a bad situation worse?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

