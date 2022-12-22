Emmerdale: Has Chloe left the village for good? Is she coming back?

Emmerdale character Chloe Harris left the village tonight (Thursday, December 22) after telling her family and friends she was going to stay with a friend in Leeds.

However it became clear that Chloe had no where to go.

Has she really left Emmerdale for good?

Chloe decided to leave the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and Mack

Back in October Chloe discovered she’s pregnant after her one night stand with Mackenzie.

However Mackenzie cheated on his fiancée Charity with Chloe.

Mack knows that the baby is his and while Charity knows Chloe is pregnant, she has no idea her fiancé is the father.

This week Chloe got into an argument with her sister Amy and she suggested to Chloe that she moves out.

Chloe told Amy she would be going to stay with her friend who’s at Leeds University.

Mack found out Chloe is leaving (Credit: ITV)

Mack found out that Chloe planned to leave the village and when Nate saw his reaction, he realised that he was the father of her baby.

In tonight’s scenes Chloe talked to Sarah about her plans to leave.

Later Mack went to see Chloe and he told her if things were different he would be more involved.

Back at home he told Nate that he wasn’t going to stop Chloe or think of their baby ever again.

Later on Chloe said an emotional goodbye to Sarah.

As she got in the taxi she asked the driver to take her as far as £15 would take her.

Has Chloe left for good?

Will Chloe come back? (Credit: ITV)

Has Chloe left for good? Is she coming back?

With no where to go, it looks like Chloe could find herself homeless for Christmas.

We know she’s struggling for money and with a baby on the way, will she be forced to come back to the village?

And will Mack change his mind about being involved with his child?

