Chloe smiling and Mack looking worried in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Has Chloe left the village for good? Is she coming back?

What does this mean for Chloe's future?

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale character Chloe Harris left the village tonight (Thursday, December 22) after telling her family and friends she was going to stay with a friend in Leeds.

However it became clear that Chloe had no where to go.

Has she really left Emmerdale for good?

Chloe decided to leave the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and Mack

Back in October Chloe discovered she’s pregnant after her one night stand with Mackenzie.

However Mackenzie cheated on his fiancée Charity with Chloe.

Mack knows that the baby is his and while Charity knows Chloe is pregnant, she has no idea her fiancé is the father.

This week Chloe got into an argument with her sister Amy and she suggested to Chloe that she moves out.

Chloe told Amy she would be going to stay with her friend who’s at Leeds University.

Nate watches Mack suspiciously as they walk in the street on Emmerdale
Mack found out Chloe is leaving (Credit: ITV)

Mack found out that Chloe planned to leave the village and when Nate saw his reaction, he realised that he was the father of her baby.

In tonight’s scenes Chloe talked to Sarah about her plans to leave.

Later Mack went to see Chloe and he told her if things were different he would be more involved.

Back at home he told Nate that he wasn’t going to stop Chloe or think of their baby ever again.

Later on Chloe said an emotional goodbye to Sarah.

As she got in the taxi she asked the driver to take her as far as £15 would take her.

Has Chloe left for good?

Will Chloe come back? (Credit: ITV)

Has Chloe left for good? Is she coming back?

With no where to go, it looks like Chloe could find herself homeless for Christmas.

We know she’s struggling for money and with a baby on the way, will she be forced to come back to the village?

And will Mack change his mind about being involved with his child?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Charity Dingle Chloe Harris Emmerdale Mackenzie Boyd

Trending Articles

Stacey Dooley smiles to the camera
Pregnant Strictly star Stacey Dooley shows off huge baby bump as she celebrates ‘penultimate day of work’
Amanda Owen posing at Channel 5 event
Amanda Owen fans rally around as disaster strikes days before Christmas
King Charles and The Queen smiling
King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas without Queen but he’s ‘set to break her festive tradition’
Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on This Morning
This Morning presenters in shake-up as Craig Doyle’s replacement revealed
Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle presenting This Morning today
This Morning: Josie Gibson makes ‘sad’ announcement about Craig Doyle
Strictly stars Katya Jones and Giovanni Pernice smiling
Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly co-star in backstage photo as fans say the same thing