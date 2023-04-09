Emmerdale fans predict explosive twist when Gabby finds out about Nicky’s real identity

Emmerdale fans are predicting an explosive twist when Gabby Thomas learns the truth about Nicky Miligan. The millionaire single mum is currently loved up with Nicky.

Manny Nicky even proposed to Gabby last week in an emotional moment. However, that was proved to be less romantic for viewers once they found out his true identity.

Nicky Miligan is working with his dad Caleb to bring down Kim and Gabby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

For months fans have been suspicious at ‘too good to be true’ Nicky. His smiling, unrelenting cheeriness and Mary Poppins act had had fans convinced he was hiding something.

And last week they were proved right. Nicky was revealed to be Caleb Miligan’s son with the pair working together to take Home Farm from Kim Tate.

More than that – he is Frank Tate’s grandson. And after showing his nasty side off with plans to attack Leyla Harding, and his less than kind words about fiancée Gabby to his dad, he clearly shares his grandfather’s villainous traits.

Emmerdale war coming but who will win?

It became clear to viewers that Nicky loathes being near Gabby. He has insulted her intelligence and personality and cannot wait to escape her.

But with Gabby loved up, she will be no doubt devastated to learn the truth. However fans don’t think she will take it laying down as Nicky expects.

They have pointed out that Gabby is more than just a shopping-obsessed mum of a baby. Her time in the village has proven that she’s more than a match for manipulative Nicky.

Emmerdale fans reckon Gabby Thomas is more than a match for Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Remembering how Gabby has had quite the past, one fan said: “Gabby used to be interesting before becoming this seductress of men. I remember when she was scheming to get revenge on Emma for how she tormented poor Ashley, stealing ketamine from Vanessa, accidentally drugging Lisa, and her nasty attack on Liv when she thought she was after Jacob.

“Hopefully, Nicky’s betrayal will bring back that Gabby. I would love to see her take on Nicky much to his shock.”

A second said: “I can’t wait for gobby Gabby do find out that her flabber has been truly gasted. I would pay to be there.” Another added: “I hope she shows no mercy.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

