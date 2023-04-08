Emmerdale fans convinced Zoe Tate has been helping Caleb Miligan with his revenge plot

Emmerdale fans are convinced Caleb Miligan is being given secret help by Zoe Tate with his scheme against Kim Tate. The businessman knows an awful lot about the history of what happened in the village and fans now think they know how.

They are convinced Caleb is being fed information by his sister Zoe Tate. In Friday night’s episode he opened up about everything that happened with Frank, Chris and Zoe to son Caleb.

Is Caleb working with his sister Zoe in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

But some of the information he had, had to have come from someone in the village at the time. And fans think with the mentions of Zoe, that it’s her.

One said: “Caleb knows everything about the Tates. He even knows that Chris died of cancer and he hated Kim.

“Now the only person he could’ve heard that from is Zoe. He already sought out Chas and Cain so knowing he has another half sister surely he has already made contact with her. It’s the only way he could’ve learned the history of the Tates.”

Emmerdale: Is Caleb working with Zoe Tate?

A second agreed. They said: “Zoe has to be aware of what’s going on.” Another said: “That’s what I thought and Zoe’s the only one who could’ve told him about Chris’s brain tumour.”

A fourth said: “Now is the perfect time to bring on Zoe’s daughter Jean. She has quite a bit of family in the village as well and if Caleb knows Zoe he must know Jean. She could help Celeb and Nicky with their plan to destroy Kim.”

During her time in the village Zoe proved herself to be every bit as conniving as the other Tates. When her brother Chris married Charity Dingle, Zoe was disgusted. But soon began her own affair with Charity.

Zoe left Emmerdale for a new life taking daughter Jean with her (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Zoe blackmailed Charity in an attempt to keep their affair going but Charity called her bluff and Chris chose her. When Chris, who had an inoperable brain tumour, took his own life, he framed Charity for his murder.

Charity knew Zoe was aware of what her manipulative brother had done, and tried to seduce her sister-in-law. But Zoe got wise, and Charity ended up in prison. Zoe even killed her own half brother Liam to save Chris.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Zoe eventually lost Home Farm to the scheming King family. But as she left the village for a new life in New Zealand, she blew the mansion up.

However any return for Zoe would require a recast. Actress Leah Bracknell was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016, ten years after she’d left Emmerdale. But sadly, in 2019, Leah died, aged just 55.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!