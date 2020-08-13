Emmerdale fans are predicting Gabby Thomas will become ill with sepsis after she got a nasty cut on her arm.

It was revealed this week that Gabby is the one who has been tormenting Leyla Thomas. Her actions have included trashing Leyla’s office twice, messing with her work schedules and setting her up on a dating app.

Gabby’s cut was still bleeding badly the next day in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However, in Monday’s episode (August 10), Leyla went into her office to find someone had trashed it. But she was shocked to see the assailant (who she didn’t know was Gabby at the time) still in there.

In an attempt to stop her, she threw a vase which cut Gabby’s arm. When she returned home, the teen nursed the cut on her arm, revealing Leyla’s tormentor to viewers.

In last night’s episode (August 12), Leyla found out it was Gabby when she noticed her arm was bleeding badly.

But viewers think that Gabby’s injury will get a lot worse and she will end up contracting sepsis.

gabby gonna get sepsis isnt she? — BlazeAlf (@adj_alf) August 12, 2020

Maybe an amputation ? (like Line of Duty) — SuzⓋ😷🐶🦊🐳🌍🌱🐮🐷🐥🐝 (@SooozeKerr) August 12, 2020

Emmerdale: Will Gabby get sepsis?

It hasn’t been revealed whether the cut on Gabby’s arm will lead to another storyline. However it does seem like she hasn’t had medical attention for it yet.

What is sepsis? Has a soap ever done a storyline on it?

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

A sepsis storyline was done in Coronation Street back in 2018. Little Jack Webster cut his leg while playing football

Coronation Street’s Jack Webster had his lower leg amputated after contracting sepsis (Credit: ITV)

However he quickly began feeling unwell and when Dr Ali spotted the signs of sepsis, he made sure to get him medical attention.

The young boy ended up having the lower half of the infected leg amputated.

What’s next for Gabby?

Next week, Gabby opens up to Leyla about how lonely she feels as Bernice has refused to let her join her in Australia.

A warm Leyla tries to comfort the teenager. Gabby is later thrown but also grateful when Leyla doesn’t tell Nicola and Laurel about her vandalising Take A Vow.

Leyla offers Gabby an apprenticeship at Take A Vow (Credit: ITV)

Despite everything Gabby put her through, Leyla offers her an apprenticeship at Take A Vow leaving Gabby touched.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

