Emmerdale: Gabby chooses a name for the baby and viewers are taking the Mickey

Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas gave birth to her son in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 28).

Gabby ended up going into labour at Home Farm. However the house had no power, Gabby was on her own and her phone was dead.

Luckily Bernice came in and found her daughter in labour.

Diane came along and Gabby gave birth to her baby boy with the help of her grandmother and mum.

Gabby went into labour at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Tonight (Friday, October 29) Gabby was back in the village with her son.

Diane had made the decision to leave, but before going she paid Kim Tate a visit and told her there were a few conditions if she wanted Gabby to stay in the village and get to know her grandson.

The first being that Gabby got 20% of what she had. Also that Kim would forget ever having custody of the baby if anything happened to Gabby.

Diane also told Kim to learn to share, as her son has more than one grandparent.

Emmerdale: Gabby and Kim name Gabby’s son

Thomas Tate (Credit: ITV)

Later Diane came back and told her Kim agreed, however it seemed Kim wanted the baby to be a Tate.

Gabby, whose surname is Thomas, told Diane she wanted to name her son Thomas.

And so Gabby’s son name was confirmed as Thomas Tate and viewers…

However, some missed that detail and thought the baby was henceforth Thomas Thomas…

Gabbys called the baby Thomas? But isn’t her last name Thomas? So he’ll be Thomas Thomas ?!? #Emmerdale — K (@Karen237) October 29, 2021

His name is Thomas Thomas? #Emmerdale — Andy Gibson 🦜 (@AndyGibsonTV) October 29, 2021

The baby is called Thomas Thomas #Emmerdale — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) October 29, 2021

So Thomas THOMAS it must be then . Gabby is Gabby Thomas, surely she’s not going to call him Thomas TATE. #Emmerdale — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) October 29, 2021

Emmerdale: Thomas Tate – Who are his parents?

Jamie is Thomas’s father (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has an extreme hair transformation and fans are divided

Thomas’s mother is Gabby and his father is Jamie Tate, Kim’s son, making him a part of the Tate and Thomas families.

Gabby fell pregnant after a one-night-stand with Jamie. However now Jamie is missing, presumed to be dead.

His grandparents are Kim, Bernice and Gabby’s stepmother, Laurel.

Gabby’s half-brother Arthur is Thomas’s uncle and her half-sisters Dee Dee and Dotty are Thomas’s aunts.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!