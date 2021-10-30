Gabby Kim Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Gabby chooses a name for the baby and viewers are taking the Mickey

Gabby gave birth to a little boy

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas gave birth to her son in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 28).

Gabby ended up going into labour at Home Farm. However the house had no power, Gabby was on her own and her phone was dead.

Luckily Bernice came in and found her daughter in labour.

Diane came along and Gabby gave birth to her baby boy with the help of her grandmother and mum.

Gabby went into labour at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Tonight (Friday, October 29) Gabby was back in the village with her son.

Diane had made the decision to leave, but before going she paid Kim Tate a visit and told her there were a few conditions if she wanted Gabby to stay in the village and get to know her grandson.

The first being that Gabby got 20% of what she had. Also that Kim would forget ever having custody of the baby if anything happened to Gabby.

Diane also told Kim to learn to share, as her son has more than one grandparent.

Emmerdale: Gabby and Kim name Gabby’s son

Thomas Tate Emmerdale
Thomas Tate (Credit: ITV)

Later Diane came back and told her Kim agreed, however it seemed Kim wanted the baby to be a Tate.

Gabby, whose surname is Thomas, told Diane she wanted to name her son Thomas.

And so Gabby’s son name was confirmed as Thomas Tate and viewers…

However, some missed that detail and thought the baby was henceforth Thomas Thomas…

Emmerdale: Thomas Tate – Who are his parents?

Jamie Tate taunts Gabby after he decides to leaves Emmerdale
Jamie is Thomas’s father (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has an extreme hair transformation and fans are divided

Thomas’s mother is Gabby and his father is Jamie Tate, Kim’s son, making him a part of the Tate and Thomas families.

Gabby fell pregnant after a one-night-stand with Jamie. However now Jamie is missing, presumed to be dead.

His grandparents are Kim, Bernice and Gabby’s stepmother, Laurel.

Gabby’s half-brother Arthur is Thomas’s uncle and her half-sisters Dee Dee and Dotty are Thomas’s aunts.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Channel 4 under fire by Ofcom
Ofcom ‘deeply concerned’ and ‘considering action’ with Channel 4 over recurring issue
prince andrew latest
Prince Andrew latest: Duke responds to sexual assault lawsuit as his lawyers slam ‘frivolous’ case
strictly gossip
Strictly gossip: Dan and Nadiya spark ‘curse’ rumours after It Takes Two appearance
kym marsh hosts morning live
Morning Live: Kym Marsh stuns viewers with appearance as she returns to show
Corey Stu Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Will Corey go to prison after Stu tricks him?
Asha Stu Coronation Street
Who is Stu in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Bill Fellows before?