Emmerdale favourite goes missing amidst fears for his wellbeing

Emmerdale viewers were left frantic following last night’s episode as a fan favourite character appeared to quit the village amidst a spiralling mental health crisis.

After sleeping with ex-wife Mandy Dingle and a confrontation with brother-in-law Caleb, Paddy Kirk’s mental health was at an all-time low.

Last night’s episode saw Paddy walk out of the village without so much as a goodbye to family and friends.

But will Paddy return?

Has the struggling Emmerdale favourite left the village for good?

Paddy slept with Mandy in last night’s episode, but it did his mental health few favours (Credit: ITV)

Paddy walks out on Emmerdale

In last night’s episode (Thursday, February 2), Paddy seemed blank and distant after sleeping with Mandy.

While in this state, he went out to buy some milk.

However, he bumped into Caleb while out shopping.

Caleb had some stern words for Paddy, telling the vet that he should leave the village and let Chas get on with her life.

Paddy sat on a nearby bench, dropping the milk as he sat.

A desolate Paddy watched the milk drip away into the street.

He then stood up and abruptly walked out of the village, leaving his life behind.

Fans were left distraught.

After a talking-to from Caleb, Paddy stood up and walked out of the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans worry following Paddy’s unexpected exit

Emmerdale fans took to social media following the episode, worrying for Paddy’s health and safety.

“Paddy walking the streets in a vulnerable state…” fretted one fan.

Paddy walking the streets in a vulnerable state… 😢💔😭 #Emmerdale — Shaky🌸🌼💖 (@ShakyWoon) February 9, 2023

“Paddy’s going missing,” said another.

“Poor Paddy’s lost it,” another viewer said.

“No, Paddy. Please go home,” a fourth fan wrote.

“Paddy’s even abandoning his daughter, Chas has definitely done a number on the poor guy,” another viewer said.

Paddy’s even abandoning his daughter, Chas has definitely done a number on the poor guy #Emmerdale — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) February 9, 2023

Is this the last viewers have seen of Paddy Kirk?

Paddy’s been feeling completely isolated (Credit: ITV)

Bosses confirm Paddy plans to take his own life

Producer Laura Shaw recently confirmed that depressed Paddy is set for a suicide attempt as the storyline progresses.

“As soon as we started discussing this story we knew that it was vital for us to get it right and that we needed to open up the conversation about male depression and suicide,” Laura explained.

“Paddy is usually very happy-go-lucky in life, always joking and having a laugh, but what we see is that recent events have really taken their toll.

“Despite him being popular and having lots of friends and family around him, Paddy starts to feel increasingly lonely, isolated and overwhelmed by his feelings and this leads to him having some very dark thoughts,” she said.

“Depression and suicide are extremely serious topics, so we’re pleased to have seen the producers work so hard to ensure they got this story right in its telling.”

Can his family and friends find struggling Paddy before it’s too late?

For suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Contact them any time – they are there to help anyone and everyone.

