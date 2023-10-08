Emmerdale fans fear who shock pregnancy could be after boss teases unhappy surprise 

Emmerdale fans think they have worked out who the shock pregnancy mighe be. Soap bosses have teased an unhappy baby shock for one fan favourite couple.

Producer Laura Shaw sat down with Entertainment Daily! and other press recently and issued a raft of spoilers. One of them is the news that the village is set to be joined by two new babies.

Emmerdale fans think Lydia will be pregnant after her horrific rape ordeal (Credit: ITV)

She said: “We all love a soap baby! We know that Dawn and Billy are pregnant and excitedly waiting for their baby, which is conveniently due around Christmas, as soap babies always are! It’s always either Christmas or Super Soap Week.”

However, while Dawn and Billy can’t wait to be parents, the other baby will not be as welcome.

Laura teased: “But we do have another baby that is joining us. This one won’t quite be the happy news of Billy and Dawn though, and it’s going to be a huge shock for one of our couples in Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale: Shock pregnancy for Lydia Dingle?

And it’s going to leave the couple involved fighting for their marriage. Laura added: “It’s going to literally turn their lives upside down and result in a big fracture in what was once a very solid marriage. I’ll leave you to guess who that might be.”

And fans have been guessing. And they think they have it all worked out. They are convinced Lydia Dingle will soon discover she is pregnant.

Evil Craig has been terrorising Lydia in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Lydia was brutally raped by evil Craig last month. Her ordeal left her utterly broken as he continued to exert control over her.

Last week she finally broke down and told friend Kim Tate what had happened to her. With some support she will soon open up to her family.

Read more: Emmerdale favourite set for devastating health storyline: ‘It’ll be just like Ashley’s dementia’

But with bosses teasing an unhappy baby, fans fear Lydia is already pregnant. One said: “I bet the writers make poor Lydia pregnant by the vile stalking rapist piece of [expletive]. #Emmerdale.”

A second said: “I said after the rape episode that I reckoned that they’d write a cruel twist episode and have poor Lydia pregnant again by that evil brute #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Lydia will be the pregnancy twist. She’s suffered enough.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!