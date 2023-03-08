Emmerdale fans rally round Mark Charnock as he battles against impersonator: ‘It’s exhausting’

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has taken to Instagram to inform fans of an online impersonator.

Mark revealed that someone has been pretending to be him online.

Now fans have rallied round the actor as they support him in reporting the fake account.

A fake account has been made of Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Mark Charnock battles against impersonator

Mark Charnock has opened up to fans on Instagram this week, revealing that a fake account has been made of him.

Sharing a picture online, a fake Instagram account named ‘@markcharnockchat’ could be seen sporting an image of the popular actor.

It also had the same caption as the one Mark has on his official account: ‘Some kind of lanky idiot.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Charnock (@markcharnock)

The account already had 1,987 followers although it had been set to private.

It had been messaging and requesting to follow Emmerdale fans, pretending to be Mark.

Captioning the photo, the real Mark Charnock wrote: “Sigh…this is someone pretending to be me. It’s exhausting. Why do people do this? It’s SO weird.”

He then asked fans to join him in reporting the fake account: “Please report and unfollow. Thank you. X”

Fans have supported Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Soap fans rally round Mark

After reading Mark’s message, fans have been quick to rally round Mark and give their support to the star.

One fan wrote: “Trolls are just saddos who have no life at all . Best to block and report . You’re a brilliant Emmerdale actor Mark.”

Another follower commented: “Found and reported. There’s too much of that nonsense going on on social media.”

A third fan said: “I reported and blocked this account earlier in the day, after them texting me pretending to be you!! Honestly, bored people.”

Another Instagram follower stated: “Reported. Some people really have nothing better to do!”

Former Emmerdale actor and Aaron Dingle star, Danny Miller then joked: “So that wasn’t you?”

Mark Charnock replied: “Don’t make me come over there!!!”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

