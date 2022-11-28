Emmerdale village background with logo, silhouettes and baby bottle and pacifier
Emmerdale fans predict surprise pregnancy this Christmas

Fans think there could be another baby on the way

By Joel Harley

Following Leyla and husband Liam’s split, Emmerdale fans have predicted Leyla will find out she’s pregnant this Christmas.

The husband and wife decided to split as they struggled to make their relationship work, but fans think that a baby might be on the way.

Could Leyla learn that she is pregnant this Christmas?

Liam and Leyla remove their wedding rings, looking sad on Emmerdale
Liam and Leyla came to the decision to split up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Leyla could be pregnant in Christmas plot

Leyla recently returned to the village after a stint in rehab to combat her cocaine addiction.

Upon her return, Leyla tried to work things out with husband Liam.

However she decided to leave the village again after finding out he kissed Bernice.

Leyla has returned to the village a couple of times for a visit but last week she came back for good.

Liam and Leyla tried to make things work and even ended up sleeping together.

Leyla looks shifty
Fans think Leyla could be pregnant (Credit: ITV)

However, they realised they couldn’t be together anymore as too much had happened in their relationship.

Together they made the decision that it would be best to split up.

On Twitter, Emmerdale fans believe that Leyla will end up pregnant with Liam’s baby.

“Give it a few weeks and Leyla will find out she’s pregnant,” theorised one fan.

“I wonder if Leyla and Liam will have baby news this Xmas,” another viewer said.

“Wonder if in a few weeks Leyla will be pregnant,” said another.

“I feel like Leyla is gonna be pregnant,” a fan agreed.

Are the fans right?

Could Leyla be pregnant with Liam’s child?

Emmerdale - Liam Pays Leyla's Drug Debt's Off and Tells Her Their Marriage is Cursed

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

