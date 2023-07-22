Emmerdale fans predict shock affair between Dingle family members

Emmerdale fans are predicting a shock affair twist within the Dingle family. The family is no stranger to incestuous affairs but this one could destroy two families and leave the village shocked.

Viewers reckon they have spotted clues that suggest a shock affair twist between Caleb Miligan and Tracy Robinson. Fans know that Tracy has been desperate to launch her own business in the village.

Emmerdale fans are predicting a shock affair between Tracy and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

After giving up her job down south and returning to reunite with now husband Nate Robinson, Tracy has been in need of work. And while her part-time job at the B&B has helped somewhat, she is determined to open a nursery in the village.

She’s got the backing of the parents in the village who are desperate to use her services. But with the bank refusing to lend her enough for start-up costs, she has been forced to give up her dream.

That was until she received a surprise offer of help from Caleb. The long-lost son of Faith Dingle and Frank Tate is desperate to rebuild his reputation in the village.

New Emmerdale affair to rock the village?

His plan to destroy Kim Tate backfired and he lost his family and planned millions. But now he’s trying to make things right.

And he’s started with Tracy by offering her the money she needs as an investment. On top of that he’s also offered to mentor her and help her build her business.

However her husband Nate – Caleb’s nephew – was furious to learn she would consider taking Caleb’s help. Until that is his stepmother – and former lover – Moira cut his hours in half to save the farm.

Will Caleb be silly enough to sleep with his nephew’s wife in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Now with Nate on board, Tracy accepted the offer. But fans fear that Nate has made a huge mistake.

They are convinced that Tracy will grow closer and closer to Caleb and the pair will have a passionate affair. One said: “#emmerdale anybody else think Tracey will sleep with Caleb?”

A second said: “How long till Tracey and Caleb have an affair? #emmerdale.” Another added: “Tracy has barely been back 5 minutes and seems to trust Caleb to invest in her business than she does about what people say about Caleb.

“Crack on love. It’ll end in disaster x #Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

