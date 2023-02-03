Emmerdale fans issue plea to soap after last night’s ‘incredible’ episode

Fans of Emmerdale have issued a plea to the show following recent scenes.

Last night’s episode (Thursday, February 2nd) saw Charity Dingle deal with the bombshell revelation that DI Mark Bails had died in prison.

After Caleb accidentally dropped his car keys, Charity and cousin Cain Dingle decided to take his car for a ride.

As Charity shared the news about Bails with Cain, fans were impressed by the raw emotion between the actors.

Emotional scenes followed as Charity learned of the death of DI Bails (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise emotional scenes on the show

Writing on social media, Emmerdale fans praised the emotional scenes between Charity and Cain.

Impressed by what they were seeing, they begged the writers to stop with the stunts and give us more of the same.

“This is emotional tonight! have the writers woken up?” asked one excited fan.

“This is exactly why we need more Cain and Charity scenes again, they’ve absolutely nailed this episode,” another gushed.

“Ace content tonight. SEE THIS! you don’t need the big stunt stuff to have a good episode, Emmerdale, and I am gonna post that every time it’s actually decent,” wrote a third fan.

Another tweeted: “Emma and Jeff showing once again how to do it. More scenes like this and less OTT stunts and ridiculous storylines just for silly drama, please!”

Viewers praised Emma and Jeff’s scenes last night (Credit: ITV)

“The episode was good especially the bits in the graveyard with Cain / Jeff and Charity / Emma were great – I wished the producers and writers realised you don’t need to go OTT with constant violence, stunts and ridiculous storylines to make good episodes and drama,” another fan agreed.

One viewer called out Emma’s performance as particularly praise-worthy. “An absolutely incredible episode. So amazingly written and Emma is absolutely incredible.”

“Best episode in a long, long time,” agreed another.

“Absolutely loving tonight’s episode… Charity is the Queen of soaps… Cain is the Black Prince…. Paddy needs Mandy and about time Emmerdale is back on top,” said one viewer.

“An incredible episode. you don’t need stunts, you just need an emotional script, an emotional storyline, Emma Atkins and Jeff Hordley,” praised another.

Fans were clearly happy with the change in direction for Emmerdale.

Will the show writers continue on this streak?

