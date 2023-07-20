Emmerdale's Mary, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale fans furious over soap’s Mary ending

Ah, more doom and gloom...

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, July 19), Faye was arrested after Mary recorded her blackmailing attempt.

However, she was still able to leak Mary’s private photo, causing great humiliation.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left furious over the soap’s ending as Mary’s photo was sent out.

Emmerdale's Mary is crying outside
Faye leaked Mary’s photo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faye leaked Mary’s private photo

Last night, Mary decided to withdraw her statement to stop Faye from leaking her private, nude photo. Rhona took her to the police station and waited for her until she was done.

She then drove Mary to her meeting point so that she could tell Faye about withdrawing the statement. In return, Faye showed Mary that she had deleted the photo from her phone.

However, it was all a trick as the police then turned up and arrested Faye and Mary revealed that she had recorded their whole conversation.

Later on in the Woolpack, Mary celebrated seeing the back of Faye. However, her spirits were soon dampened when the entire village received the nude photo despite Faye’s arrest.

Mary was humiliated after realising that everybody including April had received the photo.

Emmerdale's Mary is hiding behind the door
Why couldn’t Mary have the last laugh? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious over soap’s Mary ending

Emmerdale fans have been left furious over the soap’s ending last night. They wanted Mary to have the last laugh as Faye got her comeuppance rather than having the photo leaked.

One Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Actually felt like crying for Mary then. Why couldn’t they just leave it with Mary winning?”

Another Emmerdale fan questioned: “Blimey. Poor Mary. Why couldn’t they just let Faye get her comeuppance?”

A third fan wrote: “Mary deserves some happiness now… surely.”

Faye talks to Mary on Emmerdale
Will Faye get what she deserves? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Faye get her comeuppance?

Mary’s whole world has been turned upside down as a result of Faye’s actions.

But, will Faye get her comeuppance? Will Mary finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief and get justice?

Emmerdale - Mary's Naked Photo Is Exposed To Everyone

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

