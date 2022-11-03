Emmerdale: Harriet has been forgotten and fans are fuming

Harriet died at the start of the Emmerdale 50th anniversary week, after she was crushed by a quad bike in the storm.

However, Liv, who died after Harriet has already had her funeral.

Now, with there already being talks of Al’s funeral, fans are fuming that Harriet’s funeral has been seemingly been completely forgotten.

Harriet hasn’t been laid to rest (Credit: ITV)

Harriet hasn’t had a funeral yet

Viewers will know that Harriet’s life came to a grisly end when she got crushed by a quad bike in the storm.

Whilst Kim managed to pull her out from underneath the bike, an explosion hit Harriet.

Kim could do nothing else to save her as a lightning strike hit.

Harriet was dead.

Later on, Harriet’s partner, Dan, found her body in the woods.

He was out looking for Amelia when he found his girlfriend lifeless.

Dan was heartbroken.

However, ever since her death, her funeral has gone unmentioned.

Liv’s funeral has already taken place and she died after Harriet did, after a caravan crushed her.

Now, fans want justice for Emmerdale’s police officer.

Liv has already had a funeral (Credit: ITV)

Fans are fuming over Emmerdale’s neglect of Harriet

Fans can’t believe that Harriet hasn’t had a funeral yet and are calling out Emmerdale for forgetting Harriet was the first to die in the storm.

One fan joked: “Harriet looking down after Faith and Liv’s funeral thinking now it’s my turn for some attention… then Al gets shot.”

Another asked: “Has anyone remembered to retrieve Harriet’s rotting corpse from the woods yet?”

Has anyone remembered to retrieve Harriet's rotting corpse from the woods yet? #Emmerdale — Dan Harvey (@DanHarvey74) November 2, 2022

Is Harriet getting a funeral?! #emmerdale — Linda (@LindaABishh) November 1, 2022

@emmerdale Has everyone just forgot that Harriet died as well?#emmerdale — Jay (@glosbrummie) October 31, 2022

A third viewer asked: “Is Harriet getting a funeral?”

Another commented: “Has everyone just forgotten that Harriet died as well?”

A fifth Emmerdale fan complained: “Harriet’s death really was forgettable. Really sad about the obvious difference between how they’ve treated Liv and Faith’s deaths against hers!”

Someone else raged: “I’ll say it again. What the hell did Katherine Dow Blyton do to offend the producers? The aftermath is Viv Hope level bad.

“Nine years. The only remaining relative of Edna. Served as vicar and police, hugely respected. Yet Meena would have given her a better send off!”

Harriet’s funeral is tonight (Credit: ITV)

Has everyone forgotten Harriet in Emmerdale?

Don’t worry, Harriet’s funeral is tonight.

As Harriet’s loved ones pay their respects, Amelia makes an emotional speech.

Things get too much for Dan who gets drunk. He starts to worry that Harriet didn’t even like him.

However, Will sees how much he is hurting and lies to reassure a grieving Dan.

But, will the drama overshadow Harriet’s funeral?

Or will she finally get the send-off she deserves?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Has everyone forgotten Harriet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!