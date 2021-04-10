Emmerdale fans are demanding the return of Steve Marchant to take revenge on Kim Tate.

The millionaire became one of Kim Tate’s victims when they married and he lost all of his money.

She rinsed him of everything and then framed him for her crimes, leaving him to rot in prison for a decade while she fled on a helicopter with son Jamie.

Viewers last saw him dragged to prison in 1999.

Will Steve make a return to Emmerdale?

With Kim’s return in 2018 proving a huge success, fans have been patiently waiting for Steve to make his own return.

And they want actor Paul Opacic to return to play him.

In fact, they’re now demanding he make a comeback to take his revenge.

What have Emmerdale fans said about him confronting Kim Tate?

One fan said on Digital Spy Forums: “I do think that Emmerdale would be missing a trick if they don’t at some point bring Paul Opacic back as Steve.

“Steve would be long out of prison by now and there is no way he would not be after revenge on Kim.”

A second said: “We last saw him when Kim had him sent to prison.

“Surely he would want revenge for that?

Emmerdale fans call for Kim’s comeuppance

“Him and Claire King were brilliant together and I think it would be a waste not to get him back now that she’s there.

“She needs someone of a worthy calibre to interact with and surely either Kathy or Steve would fit this mould.”

A third said: “The history him and Kim have is too good not to explore again – plus Paul Opacic is very easy on the eye!”

Another said: “Now would be ideal time to bring Steve back for revenge on Kim.

“With a now adult Jamie in mix, this could be cracking given that Steve knows stuff which Kim probably has never told Jamie.

“It would provide a powerful story for Kim/Jamie in terms of mother/son dynamics.”

