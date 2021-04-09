Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim Tate’s life changed forever as she makes horrifying health discovery?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim is worried about her health and things take a terrifying turn when she collapses.

In next week’s scenes Kim in unnerved when Jamie and Andrea turn up and tell her they’ve amicably settled their divorce.

Jamie has decided to give up Dale View so he can keep Millie close.

Later, when Jamie finds Gabby and Kim arguing about the loss of Dale View, he has a go at Kim before heading off.

Kim has a go at Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Kim is seething and ends up turning on Gabby. Woozy and disorientated, she attempts to kick Gabby out.

After swigging brandy, Kim feels regretful and tries to tell Gabby that she doesn’t need to leave.

But Gabby is hurt and leaves without a word.

As the door slams, Kim loses her balance and collapses to the floor, terrified as she loses consciousness.

Kim collapses (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Joe-Warren Plant return date revealed following extended break

The next day, Lydia arrives at Home Farm and shouts in alarm as she sees Kim lying lifeless on the floor.

Kim soon opens up her eyes in panic and Lydia tells her she needs to see a doctor. But Kim refuses to go.

Kim is privately terrified she could be seriously ill and is looking at something on her computer.

When Gabby returns she knocks the laptop and reads what it says aloud: Kim soon comes clean and opens up to Lydia and Gabby.

Claire King reveals Kim ‘changes’

However it looks like there could be more to come with this storyline as actress Claire King has teased some “twists and turns” in the upcoming storyline.

Speaking to the Metro, Claire said: “I love a big storyline. It’s a really good one! There are some twists and turns along the way. It’s not all what it seems.

“Kim kind of changes a little bit, through drinking a lot of brandy and the worry behind it.

Kim opens up to Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Matty takes the final big step in his trans journey

“She changes. She’s not this tornado. She’s not the strong woman that controls everything: she loses some control and starts making mistakes.

She changes. She’s not this tornado.

People start having a go at her. She hasn’t got the comebacks that she normally has. She is seriously worried about this, so you do see a different side to Kim now. Quite a vulnerable side to Kim.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.